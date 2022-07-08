Missoula board approves pair of subdivisions

Two subdivisions received approval from the Missoula Board of County Commissioners on Thursday.

Commissioners Juanita Vero and Josh Slotnick both approved The Dairy Subdivision in Target Range and Clearwater Meadows Ranch near Clearwater Junction. Commissioner Dave Strohmaier was absent.

The pair of commissioners were reluctant Thursday to approve The Dairy Subdivision south of North Avenue, because the roughly 10-acre property contains prime agricultural soils. State statute, however, prevents the commissioners from considering agricultural soils when conditioning a subdivision, even though members of the public used Missoula County Voice to submit comments urging the board to take the soils into account.

“It’s sad to see this kind of iconic piece of open ground in Target Range go away,” said Slotnick. “It’s sad to see these soils filled with concrete and that’s just how it goes.”

Tai Tam, LLC, represented by Professional Consultants Inc. plans to build 14 lots on the Target Range property.

“I think this will be a nice subdivision,” said PCI’s Ron Ewart, representing the developer. “It will be a desirable place to live. There’s a need for housing at all levels.”

The need for housing also figured into the commissioners’ decision to greenlight Clearwater Meadows Ranch one mile west of Clearwater Junction.

The proposal from John Richards represented by engineering firm IMEG included 20 lots on about 200 acres where mobile homes currently reside.

Clearwater Meadows Ranch’s approval carried a number of conditions, including bear-resistant garbage cans and “no-build zones” on 25% slope areas.

The most controversial condition originally asked the developer for an expanded common area and the consolidation of two lots into the space for one lot in order to protect the riparian area around Blanchard Creek.

The developer, however, warned that this condition could threaten the entire development, because the subject lot that would be consolidated represented the most valuable lot in the project.

As a result, county staff came forward with a compromise that kept Lot 20 but expanded the common area around Blanchard Creek from eight acres to 10 acres.

“It would allow Lot 20 to remain buildable for the sake of the developer, but it would allow for a little more gain on the riparian area as well,” explained Missoula County Senior Planner Tim Worley.

Public commenters pushed for increased riparian protections during the meeting and on Missoula County Voice, but the developer and the county commissioners seemed satisfied with the solution proposed by county staff.

“I appreciate the flexibility of all involved,” Slotnick said. “It’s not ideal but it is a compromise.”