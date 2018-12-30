Try 1 month for 99¢
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Animal Control Board

When: 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Animal Control Shelter, 6700 Butler Creek Road.

***

Transportation Technical Advisory Committee

When: 10 a.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Parking Commission

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

DUI Task Force

When: noon Thursday.

Where: Missoula Emergency Services Training Center, 1229 Burlington Ave.

***

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex.

Agenda: Sawmill Gulch Road petition.

***

Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Frenchtown Fire Hall, 16875 Marion St.

Agenda: EPA responses to public comments; update on Site's deed in lieu of foreclosure; report from working group — Technical Assistance Grant; develop communication tools (website); review EPA work plans and schedule for future public comments.

***

Historic Preservation Commission

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

