Animal Control Board
When: 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Animal Control Shelter, 6700 Butler Creek Road.
***
Transportation Technical Advisory Committee
When: 10 a.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Parking Commission
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
DUI Task Force
When: noon Thursday.
Where: Missoula Emergency Services Training Center, 1229 Burlington Ave.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex.
Agenda: Sawmill Gulch Road petition.
***
Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Frenchtown Fire Hall, 16875 Marion St.
Agenda: EPA responses to public comments; update on Site's deed in lieu of foreclosure; report from working group — Technical Assistance Grant; develop communication tools (website); review EPA work plans and schedule for future public comments.
***
Historic Preservation Commission
When: 7 p.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.