Missoula Board of Health votes to follow CDC quarantine advice

The Missoula Board of Health said Tuesday it would continue to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for quarantining COVID-19 close contacts, which could put the board in violation of state law.
House Bill 702, sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, bars "discrimination" against unvaccinated people in Montana. CDC guidance says those who are fully vaccinated against COVID do not need to quarantine if they are a close contact to a case, while those who are not vaccinated need to do so.
Since there are different recommendations for unvaccinated people, this could trigger an issue with state law, especially in schools. HB 702 notes that it is an "unlawful discriminator practice" for a person or the government to "refuse, withhold from, or deny to a person ... educational opportunities, health care access, or employment opportunities based on the person's vaccination status."
Under the language, a person could argue that under state law, it is discriminatory for Missoula County to enforce quarantine on unvaccinated people when vaccinated individuals do not have to do so.
"When the board passed the resolution a couple months ago ... the recommendation by the board was to follow CDC guidance," Missoula City-County Health officer D'Shane Barnett said. "We're just at a point where as a health officer if I do that, it's potentially out of compliance with state law."
Anna Conley, deputy county attorney, spoke at length about state law during Tuesday's board meeting. According to the Montana Human Rights Act, there has to be a very clear exception in order for discrimination to be legal.
"The best example would be having vision requirements for people getting a driver's license," Conley told the board. "It is disability discrimination, but there are reasonable grounds to require the drivers have vision requirements."
HB 702 is different than other provisions under the Montana Human Rights Act because it does not have reasonable ground statements, Conley said.
"That leaves you a little bit of ambiguity on whether this very traditional, commonly used, ubiquitous reasonable grounds justification for differential treatment applies in the HB 702 context," Conley said.
Additionally, Conley said that as health officer, Barnett "has a number of duties under state law with regard to isolation and quarantine." He also is required to maintain quarantine measures as directed by the Board of Health.
Board chairman Ross Miller asked Conley if HB 702 prevents Montana from following CDC guidelines in regard to quarantine.
"It depends on if you can assume that there is a balancing test and a reasonable justification for differential treatment, despite the absence of that language in the statute," Conley said. "If you can assume that then, following CDC guidance would be legitimate reason to differentiate, but it's true that HB 702 just doesn't have that same reasonable grounds language you see in other discrimination statutes."
Conley also noted that she is not aware of any other states limited in regard to following CDC guidance as Montana is. As far as any litigation, she added that she could not guarantee a successful outcome for the board, but stated that someone needs to answer the question as to whether or not it's legal in Montana to follow what the CDC is recommending.
"It's very hard to me to conceive of a discrimination status in a Montana protected class that's not subject to reasonable grounds to differentiate ... it seems extreme to me that state law would prohibit us from following CDC guidance," Conley said.
CDC guidance says a close contact is someone who has been within 6 feet of a person infected with COVID for a cumulative 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period during that person's infectious period. A person's infectious period begins two days before symptoms or two days before a positive laboratory test if they are asymptomatic.
There are exceptions in a school setting. If a student is 3 to 6 feet from an infected student but both students are wearing "well-fitted" masks, the non-infected student would not be considered a close contact, according to CDC guidelines.
That exception does not apply to teachers, staff or other adults, Barnett said.
The board voted unanimously to continue to follow CDC guidance on quarantining.
