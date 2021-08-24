Missoula Board of Health votes to follow CDC quarantine advice

Conley also noted that she is not aware of any other states limited in regard to following CDC guidance as Montana is. As far as any litigation, she added that she could not guarantee a successful outcome for the board, but stated that someone needs to answer the question as to whether or not it's legal in Montana to follow what the CDC is recommending.

"It's very hard to me to conceive of a discrimination status in a Montana protected class that's not subject to reasonable grounds to differentiate ... it seems extreme to me that state law would prohibit us from following CDC guidance," Conley said.

CDC guidance says a close contact is someone who has been within 6 feet of a person infected with COVID for a cumulative 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period during that person's infectious period. A person's infectious period begins two days before symptoms or two days before a positive laboratory test if they are asymptomatic.

There are exceptions in a school setting. If a student is 3 to 6 feet from an infected student but both students are wearing "well-fitted" masks, the non-infected student would not be considered a close contact, according to CDC guidelines.

That exception does not apply to teachers, staff or other adults, Barnett said.

The board voted unanimously to continue to follow CDC guidance on quarantining.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

