Missoula bookstore donates 'Maid' sales to local organization, aims to help single mothers

A downtown Missoula bookstore is donating a portion of its “Maid” sales to a local nonprofit organization that supports single mothers.

Fact & Fiction wrote a check earlier this week for just over $3,500 to Mountain Home Montana to help give resources to single mothers and survivors fleeing abusive relationships.

Missoula resident Stephanie Land is the author of “Maid,” a New York Times bestseller that tells her story as a single mother navigating poverty and U.S. systems so she and her daughter can survive. It recently was adapted into a Netflix series that has received wide acclaim.

Mountain Home is a one-stop organization providing several resources to mothers. Its building in Missoula hosts a seven-bedroom group home and five independent living apartments, an employment and education program, counseling services, case management support, children’s therapy and child care.

Steph Goble, executive director of Mountain Home Montana, said she is immensely grateful to both Fact & Fiction and Land for choosing her organization to receive this donation.

“I would argue that a young mom in the first year of parenting, or even that first year of pregnancy, is probably one of the most vulnerable times in your life,” Goble said. “When we ask young parents to try to navigate that all on their own without any resources, we are creating a chain of trauma that's going to be felt generation after generation. So it's not just a single mom and child scenario, it's a community effort.”

Goble anticipates the money will go to providing residential resources, such as personal hygiene products, diapers, bedding and cribs, among a host of other basic necessities.

“Maid” book sales exploded after the Netflix series debuted, Fact & Fiction owner Mara Panich said. She estimates the store has sold more than 1,200 copies.

“It just went nuts. In the past, whenever we’ve done big events, we like to help out, especially if it’s associated with some kind of cause,” Panich explained, adding the store has donated to various causes over the years such as Indigenous scholarships and the Montana Book Festival.

When Fact & Fiction started seeing the massive uptick in purchases, Panich reached out to Land about making donations from the book's sales. Land suggested Mountain Home, whose work in Missoula she had recently learned about.

“It feels like an organization where there are very informed people,” Land said, adding that their staff is great with helping single mothers find resources. “Anytime you have someone there to support you, that’s huge."

Remembering back to the days when she was struggling as a single mother leaving an abusive relationship, Land said the easiest way to support single parents is to spend time with their children. She recalled the gratitude she felt for people who spent time with her child and put in the effort to form a relationship with them.

Both Goble and Panich emphasized how “Maid” and the increased demand for it have linked the community together. For Panich, she’s loved buying the shipping supplies from local stores and shipping from a local post office to share the work of a Missoula author. On Goble’s end, Mountain Home has seen an increase in referrals and calls from community members asking how they can support the organization and single mothers.

Panich says orders for the book are continuing to pour in and about 400 more copies of "Maid" are on their way to Fact & Fiction.

If you or anyone you know is in need of support, Mountain Home can be reached at 406-541-4663 and more information can be found online at mountainhomemt.org.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.