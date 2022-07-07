Missoula boy returns home after heart surgery in Washington state

After a weeklong stay in Spokane, a Missoula boy who underwent heart surgery returned home about two weeks ago after a successful procedure.

Jeremiah Curtiss, 15, was diagnosed with an atrial septal defect in mid-March at the Western Montana Clinic. He is a student at Hellgate High School.

In April, his family started a GoFundMe to raise money for the expenses associated with the trip. The website brought in $8,025, surpassing the family’s initial $6,000 goal. Jeremiah and Sylvia used the money donated by community members on gas, food and other expenses for the surgery.

Sylvia has been by Jeremiah’s side through the lengthy process. The family tested positive for COVID-19 in February and subsequently had a series of doctor’s visits.

Jeremiah continued to experience fatigue, chest pain and other symptoms post-COVID. After a handful of doctor visits, a few electrocardiogram (EKG) tests and an ultrasound, a doctor gave Jeremiah his diagnosis, Sylvia explained.

An atrial septal defect is a birth defect in which there is a hole in the wall that divides the upper chambers of the heart.

The two left for Spokane three days before the operation. They arrived on June 12 and Jeremiah had his procedure on June 15.

They stayed at the Ronald McDonald House, just a mile from the hospital where Jeremiah was operated on, Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Going into the operation, Sylvia was nervous but was too preoccupied with ensuring things were smooth for Jeremiah to focus on her own nerves.

“I don’t think I had time to think about my emotions,” Sylvia said. “I was more concerned about watching his every move.”

Jeremiah’s doctors and nurses were incredible, Sylvia said. She was away from him for six hours while he was on the operating table.

“At the end of the six hours, I was getting impatient,” Sylvia recalled. “At the end I said, ‘I want to see my son.’”

Jeremiah is doing well post-surgery, but healing will be a long process.

“He still has fluid around his heart,” Sylvia said. “They’re wondering if the fluid is going to stay there and if it’s going to be part of his life now.”

On Wednesday, he got the tape off his wound. He’s able to move, but it’s minimal. Too much exertion hurts the operation area. Simple things like sneezing and lifting a gallon of milk cause pain.

For the doctors to access Jeremiah’s heart, they had to break his sternum, Sylvia said. This has added more to the recovery time.

Fatigue is constant, and the operation took a large toll on his body, but Jeremiah has the support of his mom and other loved ones who take care of him. He has an excellent doctor in Missoula, and is scheduled for frequent check-ups, Sylvia said.

The two have a strong community. When Jeremiah and Sylvia walk around their apartment complex in Missoula, neighbors stop to ask them how Jeremiah is doing.

"We're just hoping it heals," Sylvia said.