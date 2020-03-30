Missoula Boys & Girls Club offers child care for essential workers

The Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County is offering a new emergency child care program starting Tuesday for families whose members work in essential businesses and operations and must keep working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will serve children ages 5 to 12, for families working in the essential services outlined in Gov. Steve Bullock's shelter-in-place order that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

"We're just trying to be there, especially for those folks that have those really demanding non-flexible work schedules," said Katie Moore, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County.

"The least we can do is provide their kids with a safe place where they can get their schoolwork done, and just to be in some normalcy through this uncertain time."