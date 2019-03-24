This year’s crop of potholes promises to be a bumper one.
Already, the south lane of the 400 block of East Pine Street in Missoula is one continuous rumble strip. The series of potholes drops the driver’s-side tires a good 3 inches on the narrow road lined with parked cars on one side and the raised boulevard down the other. Toward the end of the block, tire tracks in the boulevard mud bear evidence of a frustrated motorist who wasn’t enjoying the ride.
To the south, the asphalt has crumbled across the entire north intersection of Washington and Front streets, and even at 15 mph, it’s an abrupt downward drop.
And at the traffic circle at Edith and Florence streets, it’s nearly impossible to avoid the pockmarked pits.
“It’s been a serious year for potholes,” said Ginny Merriam, communications director for the city of Missoula. “We can’t attribute it to whether it was an extraordinary year or we publicized more this year to report potholes online, but we have had several hundred pothole complaints in the last 10 days.”
Potholes form when snow melts during the day, seeps into cracks in the asphalt, then freezes and expands as temperatures cool into the 20s overnight. Merriam said Street Maintenance Superintendent Brian Hensel theorizes that the “inordinate amount of snow” still on the ground at this late date is contributing to the pothole proliferation.
“At higher elevations like the Rattlesnake, people are still calling to ask us to remove snow and there’s still ice ruts,” Merriam said. “We have one grader that’s going out to shave the ruts and we’re removing the old now, and last Saturday and Sunday (March 16 and 17) we had the pothole crews out on overtime.”
The city’s goal is to respond to pothole complaints within 24 hours, but Merriam asked for patience if the crews can’t get there right away. The city’s website notes that they spend an average of 3,000 hours a year patching potholes.
Merriam said she’s heard the problem is across Montana, with “everybody holding their heads and moaning about it.”
Potholes aren’t just a pain to drive through. They also can cause expensive damage to vehicles. Josh Houg, the service manager at Big Sky Tire and Service, said a damaged tire and rim on an SUV can cost in the $400 to $500 neighborhood.
“When someone hits a pothole, it can blow out the tire instantly, and that’s the least of the severity,” Houg said. “But sometimes the tire blows and damages the rim. Those are $300 to $400 each.”
The potholes also can throw the wheels out of alignment, which adds another $50 to $70 to repair costs.
Houg said he hasn’t had a lot of customers with pothole damage just yet, but as soon as it starts warming up and the potholes get really bad, they’ll see a rash of vehicles with blown tires and bent wheels.
Merriam said depending on the circumstances, the city may pay for damages to vehicles. But under state law, drivers must operate their vehicles prudently in any condition and that includes potholes.
“People put in claims all the time, but that doesn’t mean they get paid by our insurance company,” she said.
The thawing and freezing also is affecting storm drains, and Merriam said clogs can be reported to the city.
“It’s fantastic if people living nearby can remove the clog,” she added.
Merriam also reminds people that street sweeping will begin on April 2; to view a map and schedule, go online to www.ci.missoula.mt.us/504/Street-Cleaning or call the street maintenance division at 552-6360. On even-numbered days, people should park on the even-numbered side of the street from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the same goes for odd-numbered days.
In special districts, however, parking is prohibited on both sides from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vehicles will be towed to the nearest parking space, which typically is within a block of its original location.
An online map shows the different districts and the sweeping schedules.
“Sweeping will be a bit of an extra challenge this year too, because we used a larger-than-normal amount of sand,” Merriam said. “We sanded more often than we typically do in February because it was so cold it was hard to use the de-icer.”