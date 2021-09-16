Missoula breaks COVID records, health department preparing for FDA meeting

Missoula broke its COVID hospitalization record and its average daily case record on Thursday, both of which were set in November of last year.
In a news release on Thursday morning, the city-county health department said there are 46 people currently hospitalized due to COVID. The previous record was 42, which was set on Nov. 7, 2020. The average new cases per 100,000 people is 86, with the previous record being 85.
There were 152 new cases in the county reported on Thursday. There are 1,156 active cases in Missoula County and there have been 116 total deaths.
"Local hospitals say they are overwhelmed with unvaccinated patients. This week, Providence St. Patrick Hospital announced the average age of its patients is 45 to 50 and that they often require several weeks of care," the release stated.
The delta variant, the release said, is behind the case surge. Before the delta variant moved into Montana, the average age of hospitalizations was 80.
“The delta variant is a game changer and it is without a doubt making younger people sicker,” COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said in a release. “This is why we need more young people to get vaccinated. Even if you think it won’t impact you, you never truly know until you actually get it.
"Getting the vaccine is as close as you can get to being guaranteed you won’t end up hospitalized.”
The 20 to 29 and 30 to 39 age groups currently makes up 37.71% of the active COVID cases in Missoula County. The 20 to 29 age group is the second-lowest vaccinated group — 52.6% of that age range has had at least one shot of the vaccine.
The release went on to say the "delta variant is so contagious we cannot rely on vaccines alone, and the public needs to step up other mitigation measures."
“Pandemic fatigue is real, but the apathy with mitigation efforts is costing us desperately needed hospital beds. We sound like a broken record urging people to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands frequently, but it’s because those tactics work,” Farr said.
In a second release on Thursday morning, the health department stated it is preparing for "multiple outcomes" from a meeting of a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee regarding vaccine booster shots.
Pfizer has applied for a third booster dose for those aged 16 and up. Third doses are currently authorized solely for people with compromised immune systems.
The Missoula health department has administered approximately 360 third doses to eligible patients since that approval came through in late August.
“We’re looking forward to more information and guidance about boosters,” Farr said in a statement. “How that will look — and who, exactly, will be eligible for a booster shot — will depend on the decisions of the FDA and others.”
The release said there are several outcomes possible from Friday's FDA meeting. Approval may only come for those who received Pfizer's vaccine and discussions about the interval time between second and third doses are expected.
If approved, the health department will need "a few days" before it can administer third shots as it will need CDC guidance documents.
“Missoula County leads the state in getting vaccinated and keeping our community safe,” Farr said. “The health department is committed to delivering vaccines to eligible patients safely, efficiently and at the appropriate time.”
