Missoula breaks COVID records, health department preparing for FDA meeting

Missoula broke its COVID hospitalization record and its average daily case record on Thursday, both of which were set in November of last year.

In a news release on Thursday morning, the city-county health department said there are 46 people currently hospitalized due to COVID. The previous record was 42, which was set on Nov. 7, 2020. The average new cases per 100,000 people is 86, with the previous record being 85.

There were 152 new cases in the county reported on Thursday. There are 1,156 active cases in Missoula County and there have been 116 total deaths.

"Local hospitals say they are overwhelmed with unvaccinated patients. This week, Providence St. Patrick Hospital announced the average age of its patients is 45 to 50 and that they often require several weeks of care," the release stated.

The delta variant, the release said, is behind the case surge. Before the delta variant moved into Montana, the average age of hospitalizations was 80.

“The delta variant is a game changer and it is without a doubt making younger people sicker,” COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said in a release. “This is why we need more young people to get vaccinated. Even if you think it won’t impact you, you never truly know until you actually get it.