Tonight's City Council meeting on the proposed fiscal year 2019 budget is expected to be a contentious and lengthy hearing that will include public comments on a proposed tax increase of 3.85 percent.
There also may be discussion of proposed budget cuts totaling about $2 million made last week by council member Jesse Ramos, and debate over the raises for the 12-member council and Mayor John Engen.
Under the proposed raises, Engen’s salary would increase by $240 per month — from $7,409 per month to $7,650, or $91,800 per year. The city council members’ increase would be about $40 per month — from $1,249 to $1,289, or $15,468 per year.
Council members Julie Armstrong and Julie Merritt asked City Clerk Marty Rehbein late last week if there is a way for the two of them to forego their pay raises, which are part of a long-standing compensation package tied to raises for nonunion employees. The compensation tie-in is meant to avoid having elected officials vote to give themselves a raise; they will receive the same proposed raises as nonunion employees, which is 3.25 percent.
Ramos’ proposed cuts last week came on the heels of a new budget process this year that was turned on its head after the value of the mills the city planned to levy to taxpayers actually went down instead of increasing as anticipated.
That meant the city proposed to raise taxes by 3.85 percent, which equates to about $40 on a median-priced home in Missoula of $268,250.
Engen presented his final proposed budget to the City Council last Wednesday, which includes what is being called a one-time dip into Tax Increment Financing funds from the city's Urban Renewal Districts totaling $750,000.
The proposed final budget includes $65.7 million in spending in the general fund, two road districts and the park district. That’s a $3.8 million increase over last year’s $61.9 adopted and amended budget.
The meeting is expected to last beyond the Missoulian’s print deadline, but the story will be updated online.
The budget hearing will be prefaced by a presentation by Tom Bensen on a four-day visit last June to Neckargemund, Germany, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its status as a sister city with Missoula. Bensen is the executive director of Arts Missoula. The city covered the $2,400 cost of the trip for him, which included airfare, train travel, meals and a one-night hotel stay, during the event.
Bensen notes that the sister city program promotes citizen diplomacy, peace and mutual understanding, one citizen at a time.
“Missoula has had a long history of student exchange programs with Neckargemund and (the) nearby University of Heidelberg,” Bensen wrote in an email. “I met with the mayor and my counterpart in their city government to review and plan our future student exchange programs.”