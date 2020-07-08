Missoula budget: Mayor proposes increases to law enforcement, no property tax raise

Missoula Mayor John Engen proposed increased funding for law enforcement and affordable housing, as well as about $23 million in capital improvements without raising city property taxes in a preliminary 2021 fiscal year budget he presented Wednesday.
Engen told the Missoula City Council that his preliminary budget is "light on numbers and heavy on ideas" because of the "remarkably strange times in the world, nation, state and local government."
Despite calls for “defunding” law enforcement, Engen proposed investing more money in the Missoula Police Department for training, protective equipment, a place to change clothes and shower, and a "robust body-worn video system."
"We can and should and will continue to steer resources to appropriate responses to folks struggling with mental illness, homelessness, hunger, poverty, addiction and other afflictions … but that doesn’t happen overnight," he said. "In the meantime, I strongly believe that our continued, and enhanced, investment in training our officers in crisis intervention, racial equity, implicit bias, justice, de-escalation and use of force is the right thing for our community and our officers."
Engen said that he, the police chief, command staff and officers are not "tone deaf" to the calls from the community for reallocating funding from law enforcement to community resources, but said he believes a "well-trained, well-equipped Police Department is not mutually exclusive to funding innovative programs to address issues that aren’t criminal but require intervention."
The preliminary budget did not include a specific amount for the increased funding to law enforcement, although the Missoula Police Department's requests for the 2021 fiscal year total about $892,000, according to department requests for FY2021.
The Police Department's requests include about $267,000 for hiring two officers in 2020, about $226,000 for training, $105,000 for the purchase of motorcycle and special teams transport vehicle, $160,000 for the replacement of chief/assistant chief/captains' vehicles, $34,800 for helmets with face shields, and about $75,000 for body-worn cameras as well as cameras for vehicles and interview rooms . Last year, the city's budget increased funding to add six new police officers.
The preliminary budget also included $75,000 to match a grant supporting a behavioral-health mobile crisis unit, which would establish a 10-month pilot team of mental health professionals who would provide first response to calls for residents experiencing behavioral health crises in an effort to reduce the need for law enforcement and first responder interactions.
Engen noted that Missoula Police officers responded to more than 60,000 calls for service during the 2020 fiscal year, which ranged from disputes among neighbors to reports of child abuse and neglect, domestic violence, alcohol- and other drug-fueled crimes, thefts, threats, assaults, and killings, among other things. He said officers are often the first responders for people struggling with behavioral health, and that officers would continue to hold that role until support programs are fully in place.
Engen called the budget a "reflection of community values, distilled over time and in the moment," though he noted "that reflection is imperfect, flawed, subject to change as necessary, rigid in ways we’d prefer it weren’t and a product of disparate opinions, varied experience and good intentions."
Another $750,000 would serve as seed funding for the Missoula Housing Trust Fund, which combined with a $1 million annual commitment from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, would help the city increase the availability of affordable housing.
In a comment submitted to the city's online agenda for the budget meeting, Robin Abeshaus asked that the council fully fund the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and the mobile crisis response team pilot program for "at least a year, ideally longer."
"This program needs to be given a chance to develop and run for a meaningful amount of time in order to assess how such a program might improve outcomes for citizens in crisis," Abeshaus wrote. "Caring societies support their citizens rather than doling out punishment."
Abeshaus also asked that the council consider diverting money from the proposed increase in the police budget and locker rooms to other parts of the budget, as did two others who commented during the virtual meeting.
The preliminary budget also proposed additional investment in sustainability programs, communication with the public, and in meeting the city's fund-balance policy goal to ensure there is a “rainy-day” fund to ensure the city can meet community needs in times of crisis.
Engen did not release a dollar figure for his overall preliminary budget, which is based on known numbers and informed by the city’s strategic goals, resident surveys, ongoing financial and operational obligations and past budget performance. However, he said the city's general fund budget will grow by about $1.7 million during the 2021 fiscal year, and projected that revenues will accommodate those increases without raising city property taxes.
The preliminary budget also does not include funding for new requests, which Engen said would not cost more than $5 million. The preliminary budget is the first step in the process, with department budgets and requests being presented to the City Council on Wednesdays throughout July and into August. The target date for adopting the budget after a public hearing is Aug. 24.
The capital improvements include about $2.8 million for improvements to general transportation infrastructure and $6.4 million for the Mullan Road area as the implementation of the $25 million BUILD grant project starts. About $5.4 million would go to the city's water system during 2021, along with about $3.3 million for Wastewater and Storm Water for projects such as the North Russell sewer main replacement and upgrades to lift stations on the West Side.
The Parks and Recreation Department is also proposing to invest more than $5 million on various public improvements, including completion of the Rattlesnake Dam restoration, Waterworks Hill trailhead improvements, Clark Fork River riparian restoration and the first phase of Westside Park construction.
There will be public hearings on the budget during Monday night City Council meetings on Aug. 10, 17 and 24.
