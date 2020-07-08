Missoula budget: Mayor proposes increases to law enforcement, no property tax raise

Abeshaus also asked that the council consider diverting money from the proposed increase in the police budget and locker rooms to other parts of the budget, as did two others who commented during the virtual meeting.

The preliminary budget also proposed additional investment in sustainability programs, communication with the public, and in meeting the city's fund-balance policy goal to ensure there is a “rainy-day” fund to ensure the city can meet community needs in times of crisis.

Engen did not release a dollar figure for his overall preliminary budget, which is based on known numbers and informed by the city’s strategic goals, resident surveys, ongoing financial and operational obligations and past budget performance. However, he said the city's general fund budget will grow by about $1.7 million during the 2021 fiscal year, and projected that revenues will accommodate those increases without raising city property taxes.

The preliminary budget also does not include funding for new requests, which Engen said would not cost more than $5 million. The preliminary budget is the first step in the process, with department budgets and requests being presented to the City Council on Wednesdays throughout July and into August. The target date for adopting the budget after a public hearing is Aug. 24.