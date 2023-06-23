A huge sack of federal government money is headed to Missoula and it will build a new electric bus facility.

Mountain Line, which runs a fare-free bus system and other transportation programs in town, has been selected for a $39.1 million award from the Federal Transit Administration.

The funding comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and is aimed at helping Mountain Line move closer to its goal of reaching zero tailpipe emissions by 2035.

"Reliable, affordable public transit plays a key role in supporting our state’s economy and creating good-paying Montana jobs,” said U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who voted for the bill. “This funding for a new central Mountain Line operations facility will make waves in the Missoula community by increasing traffic to local businesses, lowering costs for commuters, and improving the efficiency of our public transportation system. Projects like this one are what the bipartisan infrastructure law is all about, and I’m proud to have played a role in getting this done.”

The Missoula Urban Transportation District, which operates Mountain Line, has been at its current headquarters on Shakespeare Street for more than four decades. The lack of sufficient space has hampered its ability to prepare for Missoula's increasing population and the corresponding demand for public transit, especially in areas of dense development and new housing, according to Mountain Line CEO and general manager Corey Aldridge.

"Mountain Line is thrilled to get this vote of confidence from the FTA," he said. "Our biggest need right now is a new facility to better serve a rapidly growing Missoula, and this funding will allow us to fulfill that need."

The money will build a new Maintenance, Operations and Administration Base, and Mountain Line is seeking a new location for the facility. The federal funds require a 20% local match, which the agency has been preparing for in recent years. The new headquarters will be fully electric and will probably be built in multiple phases.

Sen. Steve Daines voted against the federal infrastructure bill, calling it reckless spending, but wrote a letter in support of Mountain Line's proposal.

Since 2017, Mountain Line has received multiple competitive federal awards under the Low and No-Emissions and Bus and Bus Facilities programs to fund its transition to a battery-electric fleet, including a $10.9 million award last August to buy 10 new electric buses.

“This award comes at a pivotal moment for Mountain Line and Missoula,” said Mountain Line projects and planning manager Colin Woodrow. “This funding leverages local money to meet current space and programming needs and addresses Missoula’s growing demand and Mountain Line’s future growth, as well as reaching other key strategic goals, including those shared by the city and county.”

Mountain Line still hasn't decided on a new site, but the two options being looked at are just north of the Scott Street Bridge and out by the airport.