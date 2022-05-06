Missoula bus system unveils plans for new headquarters

The future of mass public transportation in Missoula, as the city grows in a constrained valley and grapples with traffic congestion, just became a little more clarified.

Mountain Line, Missoula's community bus system operated by the Missoula Urban Transportation District, recently unveiled plans for a roughly $67 million new headquarters.

At the April meeting of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board of commissioners, Mountain Line’s representatives laid out a vision for a large new facility that would eventually be all-electric and would replace the bus system’s cramped current headquarters in the Westside neighborhood.

“This is another super-important project for the well-being of our community,” said Peter Walker-Keleher, a local planner who is working for Mountain Line. “And that relates to Mountain Line acquiring a new site so they can accomplish many of the goals that are tied with transit. This is a facility that will accommodate the needs of Mountain Line through 2060.”

The system's strategic plan calls for more than doubling service. Doing that would be impossible on its current aging site.

Walker-Keleher showed conceptual renderings of what the building could look like, emphasizing that it would be pleasing to the eye.

"There have been no design decisions, but it will not be just a chunk of concrete," he said. "When you bring in high-quality architecture, it's inspiring for the surrounding properties."

The service’s 89 buses, its employees and other smaller vehicles all operate out of a two-acre site at 1221 Shakespeare Street. If Mountain Line abandons that spot, Walker-Keleher noted that it could be redeveloped for high-density housing because it sits in a residential neighborhood.

Walker-Keleher said they need about 8-10 acres if they’re going to meet the city’s needs for the next few decades. They’re currently looking at two sites: A chunk of land north of the railroad tracks near Scott Street and another site near the airport on West Broadway.

However, Mountain Line prefers the Northside location because it’s closer to downtown and would save the system between $200,000 and $400,000 a year in operating costs simply by being closer to the routes already in place. The northern portion of that site is currently owned by the city and the southern portion is owned by a lumber company. Walker-Keleher said both owners are likely willing to sell.

To buy the land and build the new headquarters, Mountain Line is applying for a Federal Transit Authority grant that has a maximum award of $54 million. That grant comes with a stipulation that the system comes up with about $13.5 million in matching funds.

Mountain Line has stockpiled money over the last few years and has $10 million in the bank. However, if they win the highly-competitive grant, the bus system would need another $3.5 million and would probably ask the Missoula Redevelopment Agency for public Tax Increment Financing funds for infrastructure improvements to the site. For example, road upgrades would be needed to ensure buses aren't traveling through residential neighborhoods.

Mountain Line is currently 43% electric and is planning on transitioning to an all-electric fleet by 2035. However, some of their smaller para-transit buses will still have to run on gas or diesel until the technology catches up for smaller vehicles.

“The facility will be an all-electric facility,” Walker-Keleher stated. “There may be gas-powered buses over there but they will not be fueling there.

Colin Woodrow, the projects and planning manager for Mountain Line, said the bus system will be unable to meet the goals laid out in the city’s Long Range Transportation Plan without a new facility. It would be especially difficult or impossible, he noted, to have rapid bus transit along the Brooks Street corridor without more space. Mountain Line would also be unable to continue its transition to zero tailpipe emissions without enough space to add new vehicles and new charging infrastructure.

He noted that the bus system’s plans are adaptable and both potential sites could work.

The new site would have no in-ground gas or diesel tanks, which would reduce the amount of toxic pollution and smells. The electric buses are also much quieter, he noted, but they’re still planning on addressing any neighborhood concerns.

“Certainly our goal is to be good neighbors,” he said. “Our goal is to be fully electric. There’s a lot of support for Mountain Line and we’re trying to build on the momentum we have.”

In 2021, Mountain Line was named the best public transit agency in the U.S. and Canada for its size by the American Public Transportation Association. The bus system is free for all riders and provides well over 1.5 million rides annually.

