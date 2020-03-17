Missoula businesses adapt to changes

Dan Stevens, the owner of the Jimmy John’s sandwich shop in Missoula, Great Falls and Helena, said he’s got about 85 employees in Missoula and 140 statewide and he’s trying to keep them employed with delivery service.

“Business is down for sure,” he said. “Everybody is just kind of getting adjusted to the temporary new normal. The reality is, myself and the business are going to lose money during this time period, there’s no doubt. But our focus is on minimizing that and making sure it doesn’t trickle down to the whole team and making sure they’re whole.”

He said the company has a task force of people who source things like toilet paper and bleach, and so far they’re doing well on supplies.

“We’ve had some issues with toilet paper theft, but other than that everything is OK,” he said. “We just hope there’s a lot of appetite from customers for delivery.”

Retail businesses are also seeing an impact. Shawn Sproull, general manager at Hide & Sole shoe and leather goods downtown, said he’s had to cut the store’s hours.