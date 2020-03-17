Missoula businesses adapt to changes

Businesses and nonprofits in the Missoula area have been thrown a huge curveball and are racing to adapt to a rapidly changing situation.
Missoula County issued an order closing the sit-down dining areas of all bars casinos, breweries and restaurants effective Tuesday morning in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic. Some restaurants in Missoula, like Masala and the Thomas Meagher Bar, shut down their entire operations, with the Meagher Bar donating its current stock of food to employees.
The Logjam Presents venues, including the Top Hat restaurant and bar, shut down as well.
“These closures have essentially eliminated all shifts for almost 200 hourly Logjam and Top Hat employees,” said owner Nick Checota in an emailed press release. “To combat this hardship, Logjam has established a ‘Supplemental Income Fund’ to support our committed crew. The goal of the fund will be to provide financial assistance to those staff members in need. Robin and I have committed an initial $100,000 to establish this fund.”
On Monday, Gov. Steve Bullock encouraged anyone who has been laid off to seek assistance through the state’s Unemployment Insurance Division.
Some restaurants are set up to try and weather the storm through delivery services.
Nancy Butz, co-owner of Taco Sano restaurant on Higgins Avenue, said not many people are aware they have had their own delivery service for 10 years.
“We have plenty of food and are receiving regular shipments,” she said. “We are trying to keep our business and employees going. You don’t have to brave the lines at the grocery store or go into Walmart to get food."
She said food delivery allows people to avoid the hassle of going shopping.
"We’ll drop it off at your door using gloves, and if you’ve paid online you don’t even have to have contact," Butz said. "We have Lysol wipes in every car for the seats.”
She also noted that she thinks people have stocked up on food from grocery stores and are probably realizing they need to cook at home because they don’t have enough freezer space, but once that gets old she hopes people will support local small businesses.
El Cazador, a Mexican restaurant on Higgins Avenue, also closed. They've had a food truck for many years that's usually used for special events and late night service. On Tuesday, however, owner Alfredo Hernandez and his daughters Lala and Isabel were running the truck at 2221 South Ave. W. in the parking lot of the old Viva Mexico restaurant.
“We’re just trying to get the word out that we’re here and we’re open,” Lala Hernandez said.
The Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce has created a web page to provide updated information about changes in operations for local businesses and they’ll be updating it constantly. You can find that online at missoulachamber.com/coronavirus-updates.
United Way of Missoula County has launched a “disaster fund” that the organization will use to support service workers temporarily out of work or with reduced hours, people without health care, and nonprofits that work closely with populations at risk. Tax-deductible donations can be made at missoulaunitedway.org/emergency-assistance.
The Poverello Center homeless shelter announced they are seeing increased costs, and set up an online donation page at thepoverellocenter.org/donate/.
Stockman Bank has offered to defer loan payments that are due, and then, post-crisis, the bank said it will restructure debt for borrowers as necessary.
Stockman Bank CEO Bill Coffee said the goal is to protect people's credit and reduce stress.
Dan Stevens, the owner of the Jimmy John’s sandwich shop in Missoula, Great Falls and Helena, said he’s got about 85 employees in Missoula and 140 statewide and he’s trying to keep them employed with delivery service.
“Business is down for sure,” he said. “Everybody is just kind of getting adjusted to the temporary new normal. The reality is, myself and the business are going to lose money during this time period, there’s no doubt. But our focus is on minimizing that and making sure it doesn’t trickle down to the whole team and making sure they’re whole.”
He said the company has a task force of people who source things like toilet paper and bleach, and so far they’re doing well on supplies.
“We’ve had some issues with toilet paper theft, but other than that everything is OK,” he said. “We just hope there’s a lot of appetite from customers for delivery.”
Retail businesses are also seeing an impact. Shawn Sproull, general manager at Hide & Sole shoe and leather goods downtown, said he’s had to cut the store’s hours.
“We’re adjusting how we’re dealing with it on an almost hour-by-hour basis,” he said. “We decided to be entirely closed on Sunday, and we’ve been open on Sundays for the last 30 years. We’re gonna pay employees for the scheduled hours they were supposed to work and just hope that this is a temporary hiccup and I guess just do our part for the health of the community. We’re all in this together.”
The Missoula Senior Center always hosts a lunch of corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick’s Day, but was unable to have people dine in on Tuesday. So, because many of their members are homeless and have nowhere to eat, they decided to set up tables in the sunny parking lot.
“It’s humanistic, it’s compassionate,” said Pedro Garza, a worker at the center who used wipes and gloves to set up the tables.