Missoula care facility ordered to enforce masks

Beehive Homes, an assisted living facility in Missoula, has been ordered to enforce state and local mask rules after repeated complaints and reminders to do so. While the owner of Beehive Homes said he is correcting the facility's use of face coverings, one manager said Monday she disagrees with the order.
The locally owned assisted living facility franchise was ordered to enforce local and state rules for face coverings in a Missoula City-County health officer order to comply issued on Aug. 13. The order, which was provided Monday to the Missoulian by the Missoula City-County Health Department, states six complaints were made against the facility with the health department from July 16 to Aug. 11.
Ty Harding, owner of the Missoula facility, said in a phone interview Monday that Beehive had not been aware the county's mask rules supersede the governor's mask mandate, which allows an exception for face coverings when speaking to hearing-impaired persons; the county-level mask rules do not include that exception. As of Monday, Beehive ordered transparent face masks so staff can communicate with residents who are hearing impaired, Harding said.
Meanwhile, Erin Heitzmann, manager of the Beehive Homes in Missoula, said she disagrees with the health department's order to enforce the local mask rule.
"We're taking away the last little shred of humanity," she said of the residents who may fare better with traditional person-to-person contact. "We love them. They know us, and they are important to us."
Assisted living homes and nursing homes, where residents are older, are particularly ripe for coronavirus devastation. In April, the virus ripped through the Marias Heritage Center assisted living facility in Shelby, accounting then for nearly half of the state's deaths. In late July, Gov. Steve Bullock said 19% of cases in Yellowstone County — the only county so far to surpass 1,000 cases — were connected to assisted living or long-term care facilities. Last week, the Billings Gazette reported its 32nd COVID-19-related death, 30 of whom have been people over the age of 60 and 16 of them residents of the Canyon Creek Memory Care facility.
Heitzmann said running an assisted living facility has been difficult in terms of navigating the rules coming from the state health department, the local health department and the governor's office, which she believed to have the authority over all other agencies. She was not aware of the local health department's mask order on July 9 until the health department reached out about its first complaint on July 16, she said in a phone interview Monday.
Beehive Homes has 66 residents and a total 46 staff, 40 who work in direct care with residents, Heitzmann said.
Staff and residents have all been tested, and each test returned negative for the novel coronavirus, Harding said. He said aside from staff, the facility is under lockdown, which means no visitors, except for essential workers doing contract work at the facility.
"The staff do come and go, and we've done extensive training on how careful they have to be," Harding said. "When they leave here, they have to be socially distant and responsible."
He added: "We've been very cautious and very proactive in doing everything."
According to the order, the Missoula health department reached out to Beehive Homes on July 16 following a complaint about face coverings. Heitzmann, the facility manager, told an environmental health specialist "she was not aware that employees were required to wear face coverings, but would ensure that they did from that point forward."
Two additional complaints were submitted to the health department the next day, and a specialist with the Missoula Aging Services submitted further information on July 20, stating staff were not wearing, or not consistently wearing, face coverings. On July 22, Heitzmann assured health department staff that Beehive staff were wearing face coverings, according to the order; however, three additional complaints were filed in the following weeks, most recently on Aug. 11. During an Aug. 12 visit to the facility, an environmental health specialist saw two staff members standing closer than 6 feet apart in the presence of a resident. None were wearing face coverings, the environmental health specialist noted, nor was an employee who came out of a building or a contractor who entered the building during the visit.
Asked how to reconcile her July 22 assurance to the health department that staff were wearing masks and the health department's findings in the following weeks that staff and contractors were not wearing masks, Heitzmann questioned whether the health department accurately identified staff from residents who are younger and housed at Beehive to recover from traumatic brain injuries. Heitzmann also said contractors are not coming into direct contact with residents during their work at the facility and that she doesn't "like to police people."
"One thing I think is important for everyone: it comes down to a risk versus benefit," Heitzmann said, adding she believes the risk here is less than in Yellowstone County, where assisted living centers have been hotspots for outbreaks. "The risk of contracting COVID-19 never, in my thought, in my opinion, has ever outweighed the benefit of what we're trying to do to keep them safe. … In spite of everyone's intention to protect these elderly people, they have a choice, and their years are numbered."
The health officer order to enforce mask rules did not give Beehive Homes a deadline to come into compliance, but warned "further action" would be taken "to protect the residents and employees" at Beehive if the facility failed to do so.
On Monday, the Missoula City-County Health Department reported 80 active cases in the county, with 379 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed since the onset of the pandemic. Three people are hospitalized with the virus.
