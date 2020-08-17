Missoula care facility ordered to enforce masks

Beehive Homes has 66 residents and a total 46 staff, 40 who work in direct care with residents, Heitzmann said.

Staff and residents have all been tested, and each test returned negative for the novel coronavirus, Harding said. He said aside from staff, the facility is under lockdown, which means no visitors, except for essential workers doing contract work at the facility.

"The staff do come and go, and we've done extensive training on how careful they have to be," Harding said. "When they leave here, they have to be socially distant and responsible."

He added: "We've been very cautious and very proactive in doing everything."

According to the order, the Missoula health department reached out to Beehive Homes on July 16 following a complaint about face coverings. Heitzmann, the facility manager, told an environmental health specialist "she was not aware that employees were required to wear face coverings, but would ensure that they did from that point forward."