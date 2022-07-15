Missoula carousel mural gets a small edit after white power symbol is spotted

Missoula’s beloved carousel came under some fire on Thursday after a guest noticed what appears to be a white power symbol in a graphic on the ride’s mural.

A community member posted an image to Facebook of a portion of the southwest side of the carousel’s mural. It shows a man carrying an open purse, with what appears to be a miniature caricature of Donald Trump situated in the bag alongside other political figures. Trump is making a hand-gesture that looks similar to an “ok” sign.

White nationalists, neo-Nazis and Klansmen sometimes use the symbol to identify their presence to one another, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) website.

“To them, the configuration means WP, for ‘white power,’” the website states.

Eden Atwood posted to Facebook on Thursday evening about the painting.

The post drew several comments from concerned Missoulians. Some expressed disbelief a white power symbol would be on Missoula’s treasured carousel while others speculated about the meaning.

“Is Trump’s picture appropriate for a children’s carousel? Absolutely not,” Atwood said. She had learned about it from her friend, Regan Lopez-Devictoria, whose son spotted the design while on the ride.

10-year-old Keoki Cline said he was scanning every detail of the mural and was curious about why Trump was making an “ok” symbol. His mom identified it as a white power symbol.

Atwood exchanged messages with the mural’s artist, John Thompson, who explained that his design is satirical. The bag carrying the figures originally included just late Sen. Jesse Helms and Iran-Contra figure Oliver North. About five years ago, Thompson went in and added the Trump figure.

Thompson told Atwood he wasn’t aware of the symbol’s meaning.

"When we're talking about racist symbols the intent is not important," Lopez-Devictoria said, adding the community needs to mitigate harm wherever possible.

Shortly after carousel staff were notified about the painting, they put stickers over it.

“I like how things were handled,” Atwood said, pointing to the swift action by carousel staff to get the design covered up and Thompson’s willingness to paint over it.

Thompson didn’t return a request for comment about his artwork by press time Friday.

A Carousel for Missoula and the Dragon Hollow Executive Director Tracy Ursery said Thompson will swing by the ride sometime over the weekend to give the few inches of the mural a small makeover.

“If there’s something on the carousel that’s offensive to anyone we want to get rid of it,” Ursery said. “Whatever it means or meant or didn’t mean it’s still going to go away.”