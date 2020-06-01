Missoula case believed to be community spread

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Missoula City-County Health Department announced Monday that Missoula's one active COVID-19 case appeared to be a result of community spread, as the person had no known contact with the virus or travel outside the county.

Incident Commander Cindy Farr said in her daily coronavirus briefing that the positive case was in isolation, as is the person's one known contact, and both are being monitored by the health department.

"The public health investigation indicates that this positive case was not travel-related and it was not associated with any known positive cases, suggesting that this one active case is due to community spread," Farr said.

Further demographic or location information about the known case has not been released.

Community spread indicates the virus may still be being spread by asymptomatic carriers in the community, or is being spread by carriers who have not sought testing despite showing symptoms.

Farr said it's important to continue following public health guidelines for social distancing and personal hygiene even as the state and county move into Phase 2 of the reopening plan, which begins Monday, June 1.