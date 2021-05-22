Missoula Catholic Schools names Luis Hayes as next president

Luis Hayes believes in the importance of Catholic education because he feels it’s what prevented him from slipping through the cracks as a child.
He intends to use his personal experience to inform his leadership role as the next president of Missoula Catholic Schools.
“I grew up in Compton in the '90s, and that was not a good time or place to be,” Hayes said in a phone interview.
When he and his mother immigrated to the United States in 1984, neither of them spoke English. Over time his mother remarried. They learned the language and became citizens, but lived in impoverished neighborhoods, he said.
“All the odds were against us every step of the way, but my mother, through the grace of God, rubbed her pennies together and she made sure that I always went to Catholic school.”
Hayes attended Catholic schools for his entire education, including his graduate work at Loyola Marymount University. He said the environment of a Catholic education placed him with educators, mentors and coaches who “actually cared” for him, allowing him to defy the odds.
Now, he wants to give that back to other students and families in Missoula.
“There are kids that can very easily slip through the cracks, regardless of what their situation was or is, and there’s schools in Missoula that can help,” Hayes said.
Hayes is finishing up his school year as principal at St. Joseph Catholic Schools in La Puente, California, before he moves to Missoula. Over his nearly 20-year career, he’s had experience in the classroom, as a football coach and an administrator. A majority of his professional work has been with Catholic schools.
“We strongly believe Mr. Hayes possesses the vision, experience and enthusiasm for Catholic education to lead MCS through this time of growth and opportunity,” said the Missoula Catholic Schools Board in a statement.
The opportunity to apply for a job in Montana and leave California wasn’t a decision at all, but more of a calling, Hayes said. He’s always felt the allure of Montana as an avid hiker and is eager to join the staff at the private school district.
“If I didn’t do this I think I would be turning down one of the best things in my life, and at the same time I know I’m giving up a lot and it’s a little bittersweet,” Hayes said. “But I’m answering the call for greater purpose.”
Hayes is joining the district as president after the position had been vacant. Additionally, the superintendent of Montana Catholic Schools left his job this spring for the same position with the Diocese of Buffalo.
Hayes anticipates that the leadership changes will be challenging to step into, but they don’t outweigh the exciting things that lie ahead, such as continuing to capitalize on enrollment growth.
As a leader he says he focuses on capacity building, which he intends to continue with Missoula Catholic Schools. He describes it as identifying what staff are good at and maximizing it.
“That’s what I’ve learned through my leadership is helping people find their purpose and make them purpose-driven so that they can go and serve others,” Hayes said.
Hayes will start his new position in Missoula on July 1.