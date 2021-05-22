Missoula Catholic Schools names Luis Hayes as next president

Luis Hayes believes in the importance of Catholic education because he feels it’s what prevented him from slipping through the cracks as a child.

He intends to use his personal experience to inform his leadership role as the next president of Missoula Catholic Schools.

“I grew up in Compton in the '90s, and that was not a good time or place to be,” Hayes said in a phone interview.

When he and his mother immigrated to the United States in 1984, neither of them spoke English. Over time his mother remarried. They learned the language and became citizens, but lived in impoverished neighborhoods, he said.

“All the odds were against us every step of the way, but my mother, through the grace of God, rubbed her pennies together and she made sure that I always went to Catholic school.”

Hayes attended Catholic schools for his entire education, including his graduate work at Loyola Marymount University. He said the environment of a Catholic education placed him with educators, mentors and coaches who “actually cared” for him, allowing him to defy the odds.

Now, he wants to give that back to other students and families in Missoula.