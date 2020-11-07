Missoula celebrates Biden-Harris with fireworks, cheers

Councilman Jesse Ramos, in the minority on the council, was not as thrilled with the results as others were. Though he was hoping to see President Trump re-elected, he said having a person of color as the vice president is a great historical moment that he appreciates as a Hispanic man himself.

Ramos said he is happy with the Montana state results and said it’s time for Republicans to deliver and do good by the Montana citizens. He also wanted to thank President Trump for his public service, regardless of the results.

“It wasn’t the ticket that I was hoping to win, but at the end of the day, the American people have chosen, if that is the case,” Ramos said. “And I hope we can all come together as a nation and be Americans as one.”

Just before the sun set over Missoula and President-Elect Biden gave his acceptance speech, cars drove up and down Higgins Avenue honking with support and celebration for the Democrat’s victory. After Biden gave his address, some shot off fireworks.

Missoulians Kyla Kendall, Kaylie Schultz and Seth Schultz were at Al &Vic’s Bar when the honking started, and they joined in from the sidewalk with cheers and fists thrown in the air. They watched cars circle the XXXX’s at the end of Higgins with joy.

“I have so much renewed hope,” Kaylie Schultz said between her boisterous shouts.

