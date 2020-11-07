Missoula celebrates Biden-Harris with fireworks, cheers

Standing in the grassy area in front of their home on Brooks Street, several college students cheered, whooped and danced for hours on Saturday.
They sang along to pop songs, banged pots together and celebrated with passersby who honked to their sign, “Honk if you’re a sexy Dem.”
Psychology student Bella Moriarty woke Saturday to the news that former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris won the election for president and vice president. She said what many others in Missoula would echo throughout the day.
“I just felt like a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders. We’ve been thrilled all day,” Moriarty said.
Moriarty jumped up and down with her comrades in elation, brandishing her sign that read, “You’re sexy if you voted for Joe+Kamala.”
A "red wave" washed over Montana this week, sending new and incumbent Republican candidates into office. For the first time in 16 years, a Republican will take the helm of the governor's office with U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte; U.S. Sen. Steve Daines held onto his seat; and Matt Rosendale will head to Washington, D.C., as the Treasure State's sole representative.
But Missoula is a Democratic stronghold. After news outlets called Biden and Harris the victors of the 2020 presidential election, preventing Republican President Donald Trump from leading a second term, people around the community reacted mostly with relief and optimism for a more united country. The election was also historic: Harris is the first woman and person of color to be elected vice president. Biden noted he won the most popular votes of any presidential candidate.
Grace Decker, coordinator of Zero to Five Missoula County based at the United Way of Missoula County and a school board trustee, said she kept her eye on the news all week. As ballots were being counted and the presidential election was in limbo, Decker said she just kept working and staying calm. But when she woke up to the news that Biden won on Saturday, she was overwhelmed with relief.
“I literally went outside and yelled and whooped and yelled long enough that my throat is a little sore right now,” Decker said. “I was surprised by myself at that.”
Decker said the work doesn’t stop here though. She hopes to see people continue to be involved in politics, or community life as she likes to see it. She hopes to see people celebrate now, and work hard going forward.
“We can’t not see racism. We can’t not see climate catastrophe. We can’t not see income inequality. We can’t not see the pandemic,” Decker said. “I hope people stay really engaged and really active and really continue to press for a better, truly, a better future. Not just a calmer nicer future, but a fairer more equitable future.”
Bryan von Lossberg, president of Missoula City Council, said a lot of people have been holding their breaths, not just since Election Day, but for the last four years. And on Saturday they got to let that breath go.
“It’s like when you’ve been down holding your breath for a long time in the pool, and you gotta hold it, you know, 10 seconds even longer,” von Lossberg said about the slow count of ballots over the week.
He saw something on social media Saturday morning from Van Jones, a news commentator, that said it was a much easier day to be a parent. The idea resonated with him. Von Lossberg has an 8-year-old daughter named Austen Rose who he hopes to teach the importance of character, truth and honesty. He was proud to tell her the country had elected a woman to the vice presidency and is hopeful that his daughter will grow up in a more unified country.
“(Harris’ ascent to vice-president elect is) a powerful example to everyone in this country, but particularly people of color and young women. People like my daughter and countless others,” von Lossberg said. “It’s a powerful example for me, and I’m a 52-year-old white man, and I’m thrilled to see it."
Community member Jess Conley went to Rose Park on Saturday to celebrate the news with friends. She said the country's trajectory is better than it was, and she hopes people stay engaged with politics.
“I’m very excited right now for any young girl,” Conley said, echoing von Lossberg. “I’m really excited for (people of color) to see this day happen and watch this woman who came from two immigrants ascend to the White House.”
Councilman Jesse Ramos, in the minority on the council, was not as thrilled with the results as others were. Though he was hoping to see President Trump re-elected, he said having a person of color as the vice president is a great historical moment that he appreciates as a Hispanic man himself.
Ramos said he is happy with the Montana state results and said it’s time for Republicans to deliver and do good by the Montana citizens. He also wanted to thank President Trump for his public service, regardless of the results.
“It wasn’t the ticket that I was hoping to win, but at the end of the day, the American people have chosen, if that is the case,” Ramos said. “And I hope we can all come together as a nation and be Americans as one.”
Just before the sun set over Missoula and President-Elect Biden gave his acceptance speech, cars drove up and down Higgins Avenue honking with support and celebration for the Democrat’s victory. After Biden gave his address, some shot off fireworks.
Missoulians Kyla Kendall, Kaylie Schultz and Seth Schultz were at Al &Vic’s Bar when the honking started, and they joined in from the sidewalk with cheers and fists thrown in the air. They watched cars circle the XXXX’s at the end of Higgins with joy.
“I have so much renewed hope,” Kaylie Schultz said between her boisterous shouts.
