Missoula Chamber looks forward to helping businesses in 2021

The last year has been one of change. Businesses have had to find new ways to operate and they have faced unprecedented challenges. Through it all, the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce has worked to advocate for businesses and their ability to operate and serve their customers.

Early on in the year as businesses began to reopen, some faced more strict restrictions for operations. As they had questions or comments about the regulations they were facing, the Chamber did what it does best: made connections. We reached out to the Missoula City-County Health Department and shared with them the comments we’d received. We worked to set up a virtual meeting between businesses with concerns and the department’s community liaison. That meeting helped businesses better understand the local mandates, and the health department understood the challenges those mandates created.