Missoula Chamber looks forward to helping businesses in 2021

The last year has been one of change. Businesses have had to find new ways to operate and they have faced unprecedented challenges. Through it all, the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce has worked to advocate for businesses and their ability to operate and serve their customers.
Early on in the year as businesses began to reopen, some faced more strict restrictions for operations. As they had questions or comments about the regulations they were facing, the Chamber did what it does best: made connections. We reached out to the Missoula City-County Health Department and shared with them the comments we’d received. We worked to set up a virtual meeting between businesses with concerns and the department’s community liaison. That meeting helped businesses better understand the local mandates, and the health department understood the challenges those mandates created.
We have also served as a resource for area businesses regarding the tools available to them to help weather this storm. Our website has featured a list of grant and loan programs to help small businesses keep employees on the payroll and make up for lost revenue. We have shared information with legislators at the local, state and federal level about the difficulties COVID-19 has created for the business community. That allowed several businesses to open back up and safely serve their customers. That allowed them to pay their employees and keep their doors open.
Some of the hardest-hit businesses throughout the pandemic have been restaurants and bars. These businesses have long been places we gather to connect with friends and neighbors. They’ve had to radically change the way they do business and then once allowed to re-open, they’ve worked hard to follow health department guidelines to create adequate spacing and increase sanitization efforts. As regulations increased, the Chamber once again connected owners and operators with the health department. They were able to work together to find ways to meet public health goals and ease the challenges facing restaurants.
In addition to connecting restaurants and bars with health department officials, the Chamber also hosted an industry roundtable discussion. We brought together a group of restaurant and bar owners to discuss the challenges they’re facing and how they’ve handled them. This allowed them to connect with others in their industry and share best practices. As we begin a new year, we will continue to host industry roundtable sessions with other sectors of the economy to help them connect and find ways to thrive in the challenges they face.
The Chamber serves as a voice for its members in the business community. As challenges arise, we advocate for businesses and help them connect with decision-makers to find solutions that benefit everyone. A strong business community is vital to a thriving community. In addition to the jobs they provide, local businesses support community groups, nonprofit organizations and schools.
In the same way that businesses are important for the success of Missoula, so too is the success of the University of Montana. The Missoula Chamber has partnered with the University for the “Heart of a Grizzly” campaign. Show your support for UM by displaying a “Heart of a Grizzly” sticker in your window, on your laptop or water bottle. You can even buy apparel displaying your support. This collaborative effort shares the message that local businesses and the University of Montana are intertwined. Neither can succeed without the other.
As we kick off 2021, the Chamber remains hopeful for the promise of the new year. Like many people, we look forward to the day we can gather again, network and connect with others. We will continue to advocate for business and be a resource for the community. We will continue connecting businesses with government leaders and officials to find solutions to issues in the community. Working together, we can keep Missoula a great place to live, work and play.
Kim Latrielle is the CEO of the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce.