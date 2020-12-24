Missoula chaplains help make sense of suffering amid pandemic

In a pandemic that has isolated the elderly from their families, chaplains like Zara Renander are finding ways to let people know they are not alone in their suffering.

Imparting bits of a conversation with a patient or sharing parts of a movie that the patient thought were funny are a couple of the ways that Renander has tried to comfort families who can't visit loved ones at senior care facilities.

"I'll go in and then call the family afterwards and say ‘Oh, your father's doing well, we had a big laugh or we listened to music together and he told me how much you mean to him,'" said Renander, a chaplain to Hospice of Missoula. "It's just providing connection."

Renander works with residents of various nursing homes and assisted living facilities who are nearing the end of their lives and have chosen not to receive any further treatment. A central part of her role is connecting patients with their families. As the COVID-19 pandemic has led to visitor restrictions at senior care facilities and some hospital units, she and other chaplains and spiritual care advisers seek ways to bridge that gap.

"Families can't go in but after I've been in ... I try and update them so that there's a point of connection, so that they know that their loved one is getting a visitor of some sort," Renander said.