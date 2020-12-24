Missoula chaplains help make sense of suffering amid pandemic

In a pandemic that has isolated the elderly from their families, chaplains like Zara Renander are finding ways to let people know they are not alone in their suffering.
Imparting bits of a conversation with a patient or sharing parts of a movie that the patient thought were funny are a couple of the ways that Renander has tried to comfort families who can't visit loved ones at senior care facilities.
"I'll go in and then call the family afterwards and say ‘Oh, your father's doing well, we had a big laugh or we listened to music together and he told me how much you mean to him,'" said Renander, a chaplain to Hospice of Missoula. "It's just providing connection."
Renander works with residents of various nursing homes and assisted living facilities who are nearing the end of their lives and have chosen not to receive any further treatment. A central part of her role is connecting patients with their families. As the COVID-19 pandemic has led to visitor restrictions at senior care facilities and some hospital units, she and other chaplains and spiritual care advisers seek ways to bridge that gap.
"Families can't go in but after I've been in ... I try and update them so that there's a point of connection, so that they know that their loved one is getting a visitor of some sort," Renander said.
In situations where a patient is nearing the end of their life but does not have COVID-19, families may be allowed an "end of life" visit, although that's not always possible. Even Renander, who is able to spend more in-person time with patients than their families can under the current restrictions, is not permitted in facilities if there is an active COVID-19 case. That makes her job more difficult. It also adds to the grief that families are already experiencing.
"I think we all want to die with loved ones (around), and one of my jobs is sort of facilitating how families come together," Renander said. "COVID changes this dramatically."
Greg Grallo, an on-call chaplain at Providence St. Patrick Hospital, said chaplains are learning to adapt. Much of the traditional training is based on being physically present with people. Still, he and others are finding ways to support patients and their families, such as using Zoom calls or phone calls as a time to reminisce and remember as families prepare to say goodbye.
"There has been a lot more checking in with families and that's really been a priority in our position," said James Waddell, the Spiritual Care Director at The Village Senior Residence.
The scope of the work done by chaplains and spiritual care advisers is broad. Renander said many people assume the job is about providing religious services, but that's not always the case. Chaplains support people of all faiths and people of no faith. Some chaplains, such as those who work in hospice, focus specifically on end-of-life care. Chaplains who work in hospitals also offer support to people through illness and traumatic accidents. The main objective is to help people find peace and comfort when dealing with death, grief and disease.
Chaplains and spiritual-care advisers also provide support to patients, whether that means connecting them with a leader within their religious denomination or finding meaning in a broader sense of the word. Renander said that could even mean playing music for a patient with Alzheimer's.
"I connect with people to bring something beautiful into their life," she said. "That's sort of how I try to see my work: to try to bring a point of calmness, stillness and possible beauty into their lives, and connection with family."
Waddell said he sees his role as helping people find meaning in the later stages of life and helping families say goodbye in a way that's not fraught with distress. During the pandemic, that has meant helping families accept an unfair reality.
"Words fail if I'm being honest," he said. "There's no message that says, 'It'll be OK that you didn't get to see him for a few months.' It really is just a sadness ...This is not the way that things ought to be or we expect them to be."
A central part of the role is helping families process grief, and Waddell said families are experiencing grief earlier due to a lack of in-person contact. He said families also are struggling to find resolution as it remains unclear how funerals should be held, if at all. In Missoula, chaplains said most families are waiting to hold memorial services in the summer or at a time when the risk of spreading COVID-19 is lower.
Chaplains also provide support to health care workers and other staff engaged in personal care of the dying, which has been challenging during the pandemic as anxiety runs high among many in the industry for whom in-person contact is also limited.
"What is the most difficult part is that we can't get together as a team," Renander said. "I mean, phones are wonderful and we are grateful (for them), but it doesn't compensate for not being able to get together with people who are working in very intense situations and support one another."
Renander said she tries to avoid telling people how they should process their emotions. Instead, she asks them to think about their strengths and the tools they find helpful to pull through difficult situations. But if she were to give advice, she said it would be to ask people to be gentle with themselves and understand that it's a time of communal uncertainty and anxiety.
Chaplains are not immune to that communal anxiety, which has led some to seek support through monthly Zoom meetings held by the Missoula Ministerial Association, a local group of chaplains and religious leaders.
Grallo, who is co-chair of the group and a Dharma teacher at a Buddhist community called Open Way Sangha, helps organize the monthly calls. He said that pre-pandemic, they were a time the group used to plan activities and discuss community events. Now the calls provide a time for mutual support.
"It can be a little bit of a lonely position sometimes to be the head of a church because everyone's coming to you, so to have that support for everyone has been a real blessing," Grallo said.
Grallo said he has found at times during the pandemic that his concentration is diminished, he feels more scattered and it takes more effort to stay on task. The group and his family have helped him recognize the positives and see the challenge of organizing a spiritual community virtually as an opportunity to explore and experiment with different ways of trying to keep people connected.
Despite all of the challenges posed by COVID-19, chaplains said they feel honored to help patients and families through the process and echoed the sentiment that there are still opportunities for connection, joy, and "making peace with what is," as Waddell said.