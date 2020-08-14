Missoula child care programs prepare for school start

With Missoula County Public Schools scheduled to start on Aug. 26, after-school programs and child care offered by providers such as the YMCA, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Parks and Recreation also will be in full swing soon, county and school officials said at a Friday press conference.
MCPS plans to bring kids back to classrooms using hybrid in-person and remote learning, masks requirements, sanitization efforts and small group sizes to safely allow schools and child care to reopen, they said.
“I think the extraordinary collaboration is evident,” said Ellen Leahy, health officer at Missoula City-County Health Department.
The county and its partners have been working to implement creative solutions to encourage social distancing, minimize large group settings and provide financial support where it’s needed. They created a website with a compilation of resources and information.
Montana has around $50 million in CARES Act money to disperse for mostly child care-related purposes, said Kelly Rosenleaf, executive director at Child Care Resources. About $10 million of that is for families whose kids can’t participate in in-person classroom or child care settings because of special circumstances, she said.
Leahy said she is impressed by the creativity and cooperation between the school district and child care providers, especially in the wake of the March COVID-19 shutdowns. She said a lot of child care centers had to stay open to watch children of essential workers after schools shut down. Those months of practice, she said, should prepare them as students go back to school in the coming weeks.
Leahy said one of the most important safety measures they’re taking is to form small groups, or "pods" of kids, so if preventive measures such as sanitation and masks aren’t enough, then only a small group will be exposed.
MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson also detailed other ways schools will limit person-to-person interaction and stem the spread of COVID-19 while still allowing students to get their education. He said a huge part of reopening involves staggering beginning and end schedules for each student, to limit the amount of people in halls or at lunch, for example. MCPS will also use an intensive block schedule, which means a hybrid of remote learning and in-person classes so each student is physically in school on specific days only. Watson said this step is the first phase and they will reassess after four weeks of classes.
MCPS is also offering online classes as an alternative, something in which an initial survey showed that 26% of families were interested, he said. But only 10% have actually registered for so far. Missoula Online Academy registration is currently open and will run until Sept. 2.
Representatives from the child care programs said they’ve gained a lot of experience teaching kids about COVID-19 and why the regulations matter.
Meg Whicher from Parks and Recreation said getting kids to wear face masks has been a smooth process. And she’s also noticed how much more imaginative kids have been, with loads of free time and the lack of structured adult programming, kids have used this time to be kids, she said.
“I feel like this is such a teachable moment,” said Missoula YMCA CEO Heather Foster.
She said kids adapt well to the “new normal” and the pandemic has been a way for teachers and counselors to teach about public health in a new light. In her experience, she said, kids will cooperate and adapt because they’re happy to have interaction again.
Foster said kids sometimes tell her, “I’m just really excited to put a backpack on.”
