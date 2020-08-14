Missoula child care programs prepare for school start

Leahy said one of the most important safety measures they’re taking is to form small groups, or "pods" of kids, so if preventive measures such as sanitation and masks aren’t enough, then only a small group will be exposed.

MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson also detailed other ways schools will limit person-to-person interaction and stem the spread of COVID-19 while still allowing students to get their education. He said a huge part of reopening involves staggering beginning and end schedules for each student, to limit the amount of people in halls or at lunch, for example. MCPS will also use an intensive block schedule, which means a hybrid of remote learning and in-person classes so each student is physically in school on specific days only. Watson said this step is the first phase and they will reassess after four weeks of classes.

MCPS is also offering online classes as an alternative, something in which an initial survey showed that 26% of families were interested, he said. But only 10% have actually registered for so far. Missoula Online Academy registration is currently open and will run until Sept. 2.

Representatives from the child care programs said they’ve gained a lot of experience teaching kids about COVID-19 and why the regulations matter.