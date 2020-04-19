Missoula child care providers say there's less need for emergency care

However, neither program is near capacity.

Heather Foster, CEO of the Missoula YMCA, said they could serve more children at either of their two sites. The Y's sites serve families in the Missoula County Public Schools district at Russell Elementary School and the Y's main campus so they are able to separate children of health care workers from children whose parents hold other essential jobs.

Foster said they only have four children at their Russell site, which serves children of health care workers, although the site has the capacity for over 30 children. The Y's main campus is currently full, with a total of 11 kids who are separated into two groups, but Foster said they have space to expand as soon as next week if necessary.

The Y is also opening an emergency program for children of essential workers, aged zero to 5, starting Monday, according to Foster. Three children are currently registered, but they have the capacity for 16 children who would also be separated in two rooms.

"I think the good news is we haven't seen the big push for our hospitals yet, and maybe we never will," Foster said. "I think a lot of families have just been able to figure out alternatives."