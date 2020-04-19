Missoula child care providers say there's less need for emergency care

Missoula nonprofits and community leaders scrambled to develop emergency child care centers for children of families working essential jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, but providers say they have experienced less demand for care than they originally anticipated.
The Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County and the Missoula YMCA both said late last week that there are spots available in their emergency programs for children of families working essential jobs.
"We think it's a really positive thing that the numbers are lower," said Katie Moore, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County. "We also think it's really important that all of the community knows this is an option because people's jobs and living situations are shifting every single day."
The Missoula Area Emergency Child Care Task Force worked with the nonprofits to develop the emergency child care centers for school-aged children after Gov. Steve Bullock ordered all K-12 schools to close as the COVID-19 virus began to spread in Montana.
With more kids home from school during the day and many other child care providers who closed their doors due to health concerns, the task force anticipated a large need for services for families working essential jobs, such as health care workers, grocery store clerks, and city and county staff.
However, neither program is near capacity.
Heather Foster, CEO of the Missoula YMCA, said they could serve more children at either of their two sites. The Y's sites serve families in the Missoula County Public Schools district at Russell Elementary School and the Y's main campus so they are able to separate children of health care workers from children whose parents hold other essential jobs.
Foster said they only have four children at their Russell site, which serves children of health care workers, although the site has the capacity for over 30 children. The Y's main campus is currently full, with a total of 11 kids who are separated into two groups, but Foster said they have space to expand as soon as next week if necessary.
The Y is also opening an emergency program for children of essential workers, aged zero to 5, starting Monday, according to Foster. Three children are currently registered, but they have the capacity for 16 children who would also be separated in two rooms.
"I think the good news is we haven't seen the big push for our hospitals yet, and maybe we never will," Foster said. "I think a lot of families have just been able to figure out alternatives."
The Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County, which is open to all other children of essential workers who do not attend Missoula County Public Schools, has about six to eight children each day, said Micaela Baxter, one of the site's directors. However, that center can serve 24 children, who would be separated into smaller groups.
Moore said she thinks some families may think that all the spots are full, or that families are figuring out other care arrangements "because we're going in these two-week increments with closures and it continues to feel temporary."
"Families right now are sort of just figuring it out," Moore said. "They're trying really hard to keep their kids at home because they know that is the safest way to handle the situation."
On Thursday, a handful of kids ran and bounced between activities like an indoor slackline or playing foosball in the City Life Community Center, where the Boys & Girls Club program is located.
Baxter said they're ensuring the safety of kids and minimizing the spread of COVID-19 by checking kids' temperatures several times a day, requiring that kids wash their hands regularly and opting for outdoor activities.
"At the end of the day we stay for about an hour and clean, and we clean all the toys," Baxter said. "And then a janitor also comes in after us."
Despite the number of other child care facilities in Missoula who chose to close due to COVID-19, many of those that are still open are not at capacity, either.
"Many, many people are using some kind of informal care," said Kelly Rosenleaf, the executive director of Child Care Resources, Inc., which works to support families and child care providers in Missoula.
"With so many people home, even somebody who is a working parent who's in the essential workforce might have another parent at home," Rosenleaf said.
Rosenleaf said about 40% of providers have closed in Missoula, and about 30% have closed statewide.
Sonja Barone, the owner of a group program called Kids R Kids, said she chose to stay open because she didn't want parents who work as doctors, nurses, firefighters or contractors to have to find emergency care.
Kids R Kids normally serves about 12 kids a day, but she's currently down to eight to 10 kids each day. As COVID-19 began to spread through Montana, Barone decided to pare down her services to only provide care for essential workers for children already attending her program.
"I can't open my doors for emergency basis because it's way harder to regulate," Barone said.
Barone said she's increased sanitation practices, stayed in close contact with families to determine if children need to quarantine, and limited contact in ways such as requiring parents to drop off their kids without coming inside.
Child care facilities were declared an essential business in a directive from Gov. Steve Bullock on April 1, two weeks after Bullock ordered the closure of public schools on March 15. Until the directive, several providers the Missoulian spoke with said they received little guidance from the state on whether they should remain open.
Katie West, the executive director of Fort Courage Child Care, said she was frustrated by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services' delayed response to a letter that she and other providers sent asking for guidance on what actions providers should take to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
West said Fort Courage had already decided to close by the time child care was deemed an essential business. The center normally provides care for about 70 children, and West said they didn't feel it was safe to continue operating.
"We know we're closed the next two weeks and then we're just trying to wait to see what's next," West said.
West said that although Fort Courage is located near Community Medical Center, they only had four children who needed emergency care. Overall, she said "the need just isn't there and pressing right now."
West said Fort Courage has advised employees to file for unemployment benefits while they remain closed.
Although Barone is still operating her program, she also said that money is tight with fewer children in attendance. Barone said she could only keep one staff member on in addition to herself. She's still waiting to hear back on the federal small business assistance loan she applied for in early March and her stimulus check, and said the Paycheck Protection Program had run out of funding when she applied.
Thankfully, she said her families who are watching their kids from home during COVID-19 closures offered to continue paying half or full tuition, as many families normally do in situations that require them to hold their spot in a program.
"I have been very fortunate. However, I know some programs have not been," Barone said.
