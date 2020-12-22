Missoula childcare programs hinge on federal funds

The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the need for more options for childcare in Missoula as hybrid-learning models have led families to seek help on the days they are studying at home.
The need for more programs for school-aged children was met, at least temporarily, with the creation of new, affordable programs and spots for those kids using federal COVID-19 emergency funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. But that funding expires at the end of the year. Although the new pandemic-relief bill Congress passed Monday includes $10 billion to stabilize the childcare industry, it's not yet clear what percentage of those funds will be made available to school-aged care versus care for younger children, or when the funding will be distributed.
The operations of the majority of school-aged childcare providers in Missoula rely on federal funding, and without it, they may not be able to cushion the gap, said Grace Decker, United Way Missoula's Zero to Five coordinator.
"The risk, as far as I see it, for school-aged care is that funding may not arrive before some of those programs will be in a real pinch to be able to operate," Decker said.
The CARES Act helped create programs for school-aged kids by providing childcare funds to states in the form of open-ended grants. Gov. Steve Bullock then distributed some of that money through School-Aged Childcare Grants. The new stimulus bill does not include the same open-ended grant to states and it's unclear how the money will be allocated.
According to data from the Montana Department of Commerce, 41 childcare providers in Missoula County received CARES Act grants to create or expand slots in their program for school-aged children, and to offer free or reduced tuition for parents. Those 41 programs have served over 1,200 children in Missoula County to date, and every day, at least 500 kids in Missoula are cared for in a facility that would not be available without the CARES Act funding, Decker said.
Decker said there will be less of a need for programs for school-aged children as schools transition out of the hybrid model and back to full-time in-person instruction, but the timeframe for that transition is also hard to predict.
Meanwhile, providers who offer care to children primarily in the zero-to-five age group have relied on funding to weather the pandemic as enrollment numbers have dropped.
Amber Conniston, the owner of Amber's Angels Childcare in Missoula, said about 35 kids are currently enrolled in her program. In March, she had 54 children enrolled.
"We're a little bit lower than what we'd like to be at as far as our numbers, which have been fluctuating since March," Conniston said. "But the COVID funds did help us to stay stable during this time but I mean, it's definitely affected us."
A survey of 45 local childcare facilities that was conducted by United Way of Missoula County this fall found that almost 70% of those facilities had felt stressed about the program's finances since the onset of the pandemic in March, and 40% had felt unsure about their ability to pay their monthly bills. Ten of those providers indicated that they had thought about closing and/or were looking for new jobs, and 22 facilities reported low enrollment.
Kelly Rosenleaf, the executive director of Child Care Resources Inc., which works to support families and childcare providers in Missoula, said most licensed childcare facilities are still operating with low enrollment. Rosenleaf said some parents have found informal caregivers in order to keep their kids out of group settings and some parents have lost their jobs or have reduced hours.
Other parents, often women, have opted to leave the workforce entirely to stay home with children because the cost of childcare is nearly the same as the income they would be earning, Decker said.
The lack of childcare in Missoula prior to the pandemic posed a challenge to the city's growing workforce, and COVID-19 has resulted in an even greater challenge of the city's workforce being able to participate in the workplace.
"As we go forward, it's going to be essential that we have sufficient childcare for those people who are looking to get back into the workforce," said Grant Kier, president and CEO of the Missoula Economic Partnership. "... I think if we fail to support the childcare community over the next year and the many years ahead, we’re going to see a lot of talented people unable to join the workforce."
In a way, the federal funds have provided a glimpse of what affordable childcare could look like in Missoula if it were supported with permanent funding. Using two $470,000 CARES Act grants, Missoula Parks and Recreation transformed the old library building on Main Street into a school-aged childcare facility with rates as low as $2 a day.
"We were able to reach a lot more families in our community with this option due to the supplemented CARES grant for everybody," said Meg Whicher, Missoula’s recreation manager.
The Parks and Recreation department offers yearly summer camps that quickly fill up, and typically cost from $30 to $40 for a full day, compared with $2 to $20 for a full day for the BASE camp at the library, which families pay for based on self-reported income.
"It's made a huge difference," Whicher said. "Even (for) families that come from means and that sort of stuff, they're not expecting to be paying for childcare through the school year and so it's a huge unexpected expense for families of every income level. To be able to do this has been a pretty amazing thing for our community."
Although the funding from the CARES Act will expire at the end of the year, the program will use funding from other parts of the Parks and Rec budget to continue offering the same rates until at least Jan. 22, when Missoula County Public Schools is set to make a decision on whether it will remain in a hybrid learning model. New federal stimulus money for school-aged programs may be available by that date. If it is not and the district continues on a hybrid model, Whicher said Parks and Rec will need to reevaluate. In either case, she said the department is already working with organizations to help families past that date if needed.
United Way of Missoula is currently working with community leaders to raise funds to make sure there is ongoing funding to support all programs regardless of what happens at a federal level. Decker said the organization also plans to advocate at a statewide level.