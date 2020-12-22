Missoula childcare programs hinge on federal funds

In a way, the federal funds have provided a glimpse of what affordable childcare could look like in Missoula if it were supported with permanent funding. Using two $470,000 CARES Act grants, Missoula Parks and Recreation transformed the old library building on Main Street into a school-aged childcare facility with rates as low as $2 a day.

"We were able to reach a lot more families in our community with this option due to the supplemented CARES grant for everybody," said Meg Whicher, Missoula’s recreation manager.

The Parks and Recreation department offers yearly summer camps that quickly fill up, and typically cost from $30 to $40 for a full day, compared with $2 to $20 for a full day for the BASE camp at the library, which families pay for based on self-reported income.

"It's made a huge difference," Whicher said. "Even (for) families that come from means and that sort of stuff, they're not expecting to be paying for childcare through the school year and so it's a huge unexpected expense for families of every income level. To be able to do this has been a pretty amazing thing for our community."