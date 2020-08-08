Missoula children sell animals at socially distant livestock auction

Joy Lynn Glidewell, 19, was sad her family couldn’t be there to see her last auction with 4-H, but she understands the necessity of safety precautions.

She remembers being a little kid following her oldest brother around the fair, as he would watch out for her and let her help show his lambs. Now it’s Glidewell’s 12th year in 4-H and she sold her own beef steer. She loves the program and has many fond memories of hanging out at bustling fairs with her siblings or friends or quieter moments between her and her animal.

She sold the 1,315 pound steer, Winthrop, for $3 per pound to Glidewell Investment Insurance. The money will go toward her college expenses as she begins her first year at Missoula College this fall. She wants to study criminology and psychiatry and become part of the Behavioral Analysis Unit in the FBI.

“It was a really good year and he was a great steer. He did a great job showing yesterday,” Glidewell said. “Yeah, I couldn’t ask for any better.”

The average selling price for a beef animal last year was $3.25 a pound, Gilleard said. She said the selling prices this year were much lower, but Glidewell was just happy to be through the hard part of the fair.