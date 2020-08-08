Missoula children sell animals at socially distant livestock auction

A cacophony of animal noises reminiscent of Old MacDonald filled the Missoula fairgrounds Saturday as kids and teens waited with family in socially distant pods for their chance to auction off livestock they’d spent months raising and grooming.
“I remember coming to the fair and always seeing all the animals and wanting to do it,” 9-year-old Willa Roster said.
Roster sported two braids with red ribbons, a red button down and brown cowgirl boots as she prepared her sheep, Junior. This is her first year in the 4-H program and her first year raising a sheep.
The 4-H program is open to kids from 9 to 18 years old, when the 4-H year begins each October, said Western Montana Fair Livestock Sale Secretary Autumn Gilleard. Roster was hoping to sell her sheep for a profit to add to a college fund she’s been saving.
“Well I practice a lot, so I think (the auction is) going to go well,” Roster said. “It’s definitely going to be weird not having my family in there, but overall I’m not very nervous.”
Roster’s family along with the families of every other participant had to wait in an open grass field in social distancing pods during the auction. They weren’t allowed in the auction to avoid crowding and protect the bidders, since many of them are part of COVID-19 at-risk populations.
Joy Lynn Glidewell, 19, was sad her family couldn’t be there to see her last auction with 4-H, but she understands the necessity of safety precautions.
She remembers being a little kid following her oldest brother around the fair, as he would watch out for her and let her help show his lambs. Now it’s Glidewell’s 12th year in 4-H and she sold her own beef steer. She loves the program and has many fond memories of hanging out at bustling fairs with her siblings or friends or quieter moments between her and her animal.
She sold the 1,315 pound steer, Winthrop, for $3 per pound to Glidewell Investment Insurance. The money will go toward her college expenses as she begins her first year at Missoula College this fall. She wants to study criminology and psychiatry and become part of the Behavioral Analysis Unit in the FBI.
“It was a really good year and he was a great steer. He did a great job showing yesterday,” Glidewell said. “Yeah, I couldn’t ask for any better.”
The average selling price for a beef animal last year was $3.25 a pound, Gilleard said. She said the selling prices this year were much lower, but Glidewell was just happy to be through the hard part of the fair.
“I always kind of dread this part because I never really know how they’re going to do in the little show ring themselves, and (Winthrop) was not good in there. He just wanted to get out,” she said.
Glidewell believes the most important part of raising livestock is getting to know the animal.
“Lots of people don’t want to spend time with their animals because we have to sell them in the end, and that’s not fun,” Glidewell said. “But it’s super important that you do because if you don’t you’re not going to understand how they feel at the fair.”
She said this year was different for lots of reasons. First of all she was busy all summer working at Western Sport Floors installing flooring across seven different states, so she didn’t get to bond as much with Winthrop. And then the fair itself was constrained due to COVID-19. Without spectators, it’s not as exciting to show an animal. The hype of a crowd or a comment from a passerby usually fuels her through the hardest parts of the fair.
“The low point of course is having to watch your animal ride away in the back of a trailer at the end of fair,” Glidewell said. “But it all pays off. It’s great.”
