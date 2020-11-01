Missoula chiropractor’s food drive for UM pantry a success

The lobby of Matz Family Chiropractic was festive this weekend, with an autumn themed wreath, various gourds placed around the room and a table stacked with non-perishable foods.

The family-owned chiropractic office in Missoula was wrapping up its first patient appreciation food drive for the University of Montana Food Pantry, which lasted the whole week leading up to Halloween. The drive is the first of many leading into the holiday season, as UM’s annual food drive “Can the Cats” is set to begin Friday, Nov. 6, with Griz eSports competitions, according to a news release.

For each bag of non-perishables brought for the drive, the chiropractors offered free services, including an X-ray and consultation for new patients.

Samantha Snook came in for her first appointment at Matz Family on Saturday, bringing a box to donate. She brought a can of chili that used to be her dad’s favorite, fruit cocktail she knows kids will love, and a can of sliced white potatoes she knew she’d never eat.

“I know that somebody will (eat the potatoes) because I’ve been there,” Snook said.

When she was a young kid, Snook said her family was in need, and so as she grew older and her family became more financially stable, her mom always made sure to donate to food pantries.