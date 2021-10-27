Missoula city and county move forward with material purchases for new legal camping areas

Contracts for fencing at the new authorized camping area at the end of Clark Fork Lane and for shelters at the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space have been approved by Missoula and Missoula County.

On Oct. 14, the Missoula County Board of Commissioners approved a $401,740 contract for 30 shelters from the company Pallet, which calls itself a "Washington social purpose corporation." That cost will be split with the city, with each government entity paying half out of their American Rescue Plan Act dollars. According to county communications manager Allison Franz, those shelters will be for the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (currently located near Buckhouse Bridge) when it is eventually relocated.

On Wednesday, Missoula City Council's Public Works Committee unanimously approved spending $41,000 on fencing around the authorized camping area, as well as at the city's composting facility.

The authorized camping area will give unhoused people a place to safely camp and will include portable toilets, drinking water, a handwashing station, dumpsters and garbage cans. It will likely also include a warming area, a topic that was discussed during Wednesday's meeting.

"Our city and county staff are working right now on plans and policies and procedures at the authorized campsite to working in all of those pieces ... how folks stay warm, what does staffing look like, what does security look like," said Montana James, Missoula's deputy director of community development. "We're working on developing that right now."

The shelters approved on Oct. 14 are 100-square-foot units that will be placed 20 feet apart. Casey Gannon, the shelter project coordinator for Missoula County, said they'll be upgraded to handle cold weather and will be heated. They'll also come with air conditioning and beds. The $401,740 contract includes assembly and shipping. The 30 units are expected to arrive in mid-November.

The company that makes the shelters, Pallet, says they are designed to last 10 years and have smoke detectors. They're built to withstand high winds and heavy snow loads, and are mildew-resistant.

Pallet homes A rendering of one of the 10x10 Pallet homes that will be used at the Authorized Camping Area.

Approximately $29,000 of the $41,000 approved Wednesday is temporary and for the authorized camp site. The remaining $12,000 will be used to construct permanent fencing at the city's composting facility, which is near the camping site.

The site is city-owned and previously had been used by the city's public works department to stockpile materials. An area which lies in a floodplain and will not be used to house people will remain as a stockpile area for the public works department.

Grizzly Fence won the contract; city officials said they had two bids on the project. It will be paid for with city ARPA funds and money from the compost budget.

"It's pretty, pretty simple," said Dale Bickell, Missoula's chief administrative officer. "It's low-barrier and doesn't have a lot of amenities."

City and county staff are working in a "community care team" model with Partnership Health, James said. The purpose of that is to provide a nurse, housing resource providers and mental health workers who work in different places throughout the city, including the new camping site, the Johnson Street shelter and the temporary safe outdoor space.

Asked by council if the solutions being presented are a "sufficient" effort to meet the needs of the city's unhoused population, James said that's "hard to answer."

"I think the experience of homelessness is really fluid and cyclical and ... we've experienced this over the last few years with the emergency winter shelter and shifting needs with requiring more distancing for COVID, so I think every year, it's a little different," James said.

"I think the addition of this authorized campsite, once we get to the expanded temporary safe outdoor space, that will provide us a really different baseline and we'll just have to keep kind of checking on those numbers and reevaluate the capacity that we'll need," she added.

