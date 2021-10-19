Missoula city and county working to upgrade radio communications

Outside of the physical radio equipment in vehicles that will be replaced, other upgrades are planned.

There are two “repeater” towers in the city and seven more spread throughout the county that will be retrofitted.

Repeater towers allow wider coverage for communication while all on the same system. Inside those towers there is a variety of radio equipment that will eventually be upgraded to an 800 megahertz system, which is more powerful, officials said, than the current analog system, which is around 150 megahertz.

Some of the city’s remaining money for the project will likely go to upgrading the two towers in the city, Larson said.

Both the city and county will update radio systems in their vehicles, with the new radios capable of utilizing both the old and new systems. Beck said because the towers will be upgraded over a series of years, it’s necessary for those using the radio system to have personal devices capable of using both systems.

It will also allow the city and county to work with other agencies that may be operating using different systems. In addition to city police, fire and county deputies, ambulance services, rural fire, city and county public works and the U.S. Forest service all use the current radio system.

“Part of why we’re kind of taking some time and, quite frankly, why we need to do this over time is to prevent any (outages) from occurring,” Beck said. “So the radio techs from the city and county are working together to really do (the upgrades) systematically so that we don’t experience any outages and that we do it methodically.”

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.