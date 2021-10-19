Missoula city and county working to upgrade radio communications

Missoula city and county are planning to upgrade radio communications for a variety of users, including first responders, over the next several years.
The county initially budgeted $100,000 for the project for this year, while the city’s office of Public Works and Mobility made a $5.5 million capital improvement request to upgrade its radio system.
On Monday, city council approved about $1.9 million of that $5.5 million, entering into a five-year agreement with Motorola for radio service and equipment.
The city saved $482,000 by entering into the agreement when it did, according to Communications Shop Supervisor Rick Larson, who has helped oversee the project. The county commissioners will vote Thursday on whether to amend the budget and purchase new radios for sheriff’s office vehicles as well.
The radios will cost the county $287,000. Meanwhile, a county document slated for commission action stated that the county’s cost of upgrading tower infrastructure, which is needed in tandem with the new radios, is expected to be approximately $3.2 million.
Tower upgrades will be spread out over a series of years, county officials said.
“We are in a situation where we need to make some decisions about what is the next kind of generation of technology that we’re going to utilize for our future radio systems,” said Missoula County Director of Emergency Management Adriane Beck. “That’s really what we’re in the process of doing right now.”
One of the biggest user issues, both Larson and Beck noted, was noise interference. Larson said that radios can get “scratchy to the point where it’s not readable at all.”
A number of factors cause the interference, including higher population density, according to Steve Mollenhoff, Missoula County Emergency Management communications coordinator.
With more people, there are more radio waves transmitted by a variety of devices including computers and power lines, causing issues — especially within buildings, where police, fire, sheriff’s deputies and others are having issues communicating with each other.
First responders' jobs become more dangerous without that reliable radio communication, Beck said.
“Interruption to that obviously becomes an officer safety issue,” Beck said. “But it also hampers their ability to do their day-to-day jobs.”
Much of the radio equipment the city and county uses is nearing the end of its life span.
Larson specifically noted police communication issues, a topic that was also discussed during city council’s budget process. The project is one of the public works department’s priciest for the upcoming fiscal year.
“They may have to go into a building or an area where the noise (interference) is so high they can’t talk back out or hear from the 911 center and they may get into a situation where they need assistance … and they can't communicate at all because of the noise,” Larson said.
Outside of the physical radio equipment in vehicles that will be replaced, other upgrades are planned.
There are two “repeater” towers in the city and seven more spread throughout the county that will be retrofitted.
Repeater towers allow wider coverage for communication while all on the same system. Inside those towers there is a variety of radio equipment that will eventually be upgraded to an 800 megahertz system, which is more powerful, officials said, than the current analog system, which is around 150 megahertz.
Some of the city’s remaining money for the project will likely go to upgrading the two towers in the city, Larson said.
Both the city and county will update radio systems in their vehicles, with the new radios capable of utilizing both the old and new systems. Beck said because the towers will be upgraded over a series of years, it’s necessary for those using the radio system to have personal devices capable of using both systems.
It will also allow the city and county to work with other agencies that may be operating using different systems. In addition to city police, fire and county deputies, ambulance services, rural fire, city and county public works and the U.S. Forest service all use the current radio system.
“Part of why we’re kind of taking some time and, quite frankly, why we need to do this over time is to prevent any (outages) from occurring,” Beck said. “So the radio techs from the city and county are working together to really do (the upgrades) systematically so that we don’t experience any outages and that we do it methodically.”
