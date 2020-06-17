Missoula city attorney reviews protest case

The Missoula City Attorney's Office is handling the investigation into an incident at a Black Lives Matter protest near the county courthouse in which armed individuals allegedly chased a young black protester, tackled him and then him turned over to police.
Chief prosecuting attorney Keithi Worthington will review the case for potential charges, and does not expect to make a charging decision until the end of next week, city spokeswoman Ginny Merriam told the Missoulian on Wednesday.
"I encourage patience as we review this process," Merriam said.
The incident created an uproar last week along with calls from community groups for city officials to denounce or refuse armed individuals at Missoula's anti-racism protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis police custody.
The teen who spoke to the Missoulian last week said he had covered his face and hands as he rode his bike around the protest because he was afraid of being targeted; in the past, drivers had yelled the n-word at him and swerved their pickups at him while he bicycled around town, he said.
One of the armed people who told the Missoulian they were at the protest to "protect" downtown businesses and protesters from harm said last week they approached the teen because his coverings made them and others nervous.
Sometime after 9 p.m. on June 5, the night of the largest protest to take place on the Missoula County Courthouse lawn, some of those with guns approached the teen in an alley and asked for his information. When the teen fled, he ran toward the group with whom he'd been protesting earlier, chased by the armed individuals. The teen said he tripped and the armed individuals piled onto him. Then, he said, police quickly took him away in handcuffs.
The teen and police both said he was released after officers deemed him to not be a threat, and that police gave him a ride home for his own safety.
Merriam said Missoula police initially consulted with the Missoula County Attorney's Office in investigating the case.
"Their preliminary review found that the facts they had about the disturbance may lack evidence of a felony offense but that there may be a misdemeanor offense," Merriam said Wednesday.
If the investigation produces evidence to support a misdemeanor offense, that case would fall to the city prosecutor's office.
Protests in Missoula continued through Sunday, where several hundred gathered at Caras Park to hear activists' call on their predominantly white community to address racial injustice. Mayor John Engen has denounced the armed individuals, writing in a public letter on Sunday "there'd be no self-appointed 'militia'" at anti-racism protests if he was not restrained by the constitution. Likewise, the City Council has vowed to implement listening sessions to better hear calls for racial justice after complaints about traditional procedures in city meetings being too restrictive for open discussions.
