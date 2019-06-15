Missoula's popular outdoor band concerts strike up their summer series in the Bonner Park Band Shell next week.
The Missoula Big Band and its practiced musicians will perform June 19, with the Missoula City Band and its amateur-friendly ensemble taking over June 26, according to director Gary Gillett. The City Band is Montana's only municipally funded music group and starts rehearsal June 17 (see info box).
“I try and make sure they rehearse at least a couple of times before I take them out in public,” Gillett said. “How’s the band this year? We never know until the first rehearsal.”
Around three-quarters of the 100-person band return year-over-year, Gillett said, with the rest made up of students or single-season members.
He works to keep the band’s sound fresh every year, as much for his enjoyment as the band’s and listeners'. This year, he’s debuting a 100-year-old tune uncovered in a historical record that was penned by a Missoulian and performed by the City Band oh-so-long-ago before being forgotten to time.
Gillett came across the song while he was researching his book, published in 2018, on the history of the band since its 1865 founding.
“It’s a sweet, old waltz that’s unique to Missoula,” he said.
Otherwise, the band will welcome a guest soloist every week, usually a vocalist of some sort, to accompany the group.
Gillett said their first practice is open to any interested musicians who play a classic band instrument, or rhythm instruments like guitar, electric bass or drums, which occasionally supplement the group during rock-oriented numbers.
Don’t be shy if you’re an amateur, he noted.
“I’ve only ever disinvited a couple of folks,” he said, adding with a laugh that if people at least know they’re not great, “they know when not to play.”
Dan Dixson, band member for nearly 20 years and baritone saxophone player, self-deprecatingly lumped himself in with those less-talented players, saying he sticks around for the people and the joy of playing.
“It’s pretty laid back, I’d say,” Dixson said. “We have the music in common.”
Dixson likes that Gillett keeps the music approachable for all levels of players, as well as interesting for their fans to listen to.
He recognizes a core following that returns year after year, but also notices those folks just stopping on their nightly walk to listen in.
“It’s really a continuation of an old American tradition that you don’t really see anymore,” Dixson said. “It’s just a whole different feel to it that isn’t in any other concert.”