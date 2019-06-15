If you go

The Missoula City Band will have its first concert on June 26 at the Bonner Park Band Shell.

The pre-concert, featuring the Missoula Big Band, is on June 19.

Any interested musicians or music fans can find information on the band's website, missoulacityband.org, or follow them on Facebook. Or, as Gillett suggested, just show up to practice at the Sentinel High School band room at 7 p.m. on June 17.