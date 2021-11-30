Missoula City Council adopts cannabis business regulations

The Missoula City Council has adopted an ordinance that requires all new cannabis dispensaries that open in city limits in 2022 to abide by certain regulations. That includes being at least 500 feet from other such businesses and having no frosted glass storefronts.

With a 6-4 vote on Monday night, the council voted tp amend the Title 20 zoning ordinance of the Missoula municipal code.

All new cannabis dispensaries shall be located a minimum distance of 500 feet from other cannabis dispensaries, unless they’re already in operation and are “grandfathered in.”

Also, new dispensaries are prohibited from having the frosted glass storefronts that are common on many of the existing dispensaries. Again, the new law only applies to dispensaries that open after the New Year.

The ordinance also prohibits commercial cannabis cultivation or manufacturing as a home occupation.

Another amendment means that grow operations of 1,000 square feet or less can operate in most commercial zones and mixed-use zones, but operations of up to 2,500 square feet can only operate in commercial and industrial zoning districts. Anything larger than 2,500 square feet has to be in industrial zones.

Heidi West, a city council member, said that the new law is the result of a lot of research and intention by city staff. She noted that the 500-foot buffer is meant to prevent clustering of marijuana businesses and the frosted window ban is meant to provide safety for pedestrians because people inside businesses can see out on the street. The part of the law preventing home commercial cultivation is meant to preserve neighborhood character and promote safety.

“This ordinance does a really good job of marrying both overwhelming support that Missoula County voters had to approve adult-use cannabis and also protecting the health and well-being of citizens in our community,” she said. “And it offers predictability and structure to this new industry in Missoula.”

Council member Sandra Vasecka wanted to get rid of the 500-foot buffer, the ban on frosted glass and the ban on home commercial cultivation. She said that the government shouldn’t be putting those restrictions on businesses. For example, she said, frosted glass could be useful for many types of businesses including gun shops and butcher shops to prevent children from seeing inside.

“A lot of folks don’t want to look at that stuff,” she said.

In the end though, only council members John Contos, Heather Harp, Jesse Ramos and Sandra Vasecka voted against the new law.

Council members Julie Merritt and Stacie Anderson said cannabis dispensaries can come up with other options besides frosted glass to shield things from view.

Council member Amber Sherrill said she’s happy that recreational adult-use cannabis will be available for purchase to anyone over the age of 21 in Missoula County starting on Jan. 1.

“I’m very happy that we’re in a point in history that we’re finally legalizing something that we’ve been completely unsuccessful at controlling and in the process of trying to have ruined countless lives,” she said.

In November, Missoula County voters approved a 3% local-option excise tax on recreational marijuana products sold within the county.

