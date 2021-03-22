Missoula City Council again looks to rezone area containing trailer homes

Missoula is set to preliminarily adopt an ordinance on Monday that would rezone a half-block in the Westside neighborhood, clearing the way for development on the property.
Eight mobile homes and two permanent structures currently exist on the half block, all of which are owned by Westside Villages, LLC. At least three are still occupied — both permanent structures and at least one mobile home — though a letter to the city from IMEG, the civil engineering and land use firm consulting on the project, said the leases on the property ended in February.
A public hearing on the topic is set for April 5th.
Chryssa Velde, who along with her sister and mother took over ownership of the property in 2016, said Westside Villages extended the leases for the current tenants through May 1 after the rezoning process dragged out.
A message to IMEG on Monday morning was not immediately returned. The Missoula Housing Authority also did not immediately return a request for comment.
Westside Village submitted a rezone application to Missoula in July of 2020, with an updated plan dated Jan. 5, 2021. The rezone would allow for an increase in density to the area, legally up to 38 dwelling units with a maximum height of 40 feet.
Several renters in the proposed rezone area denied comment out of fear of retribution by the property company. Rent on a trailers and the houses in the area set to be rezoned was between $625 to $725 per month.
The ownership group hopes the new one-bedroom houses they plan to build will rent for around $900 a month and the two-bedroom houses around $1,400 a month.
"We are motivated to (keep the prices) as low as possible," Velde said. "We're from Missoula and looking around at the rental prices, the market is so insane. We just don't want to be part of the problem."
Preliminary developer plans submitted to the city call for 24 units on the 38,985-square-foot plot. While the area would be zoned as neighborhood mixed use — allowing for light commercial as well as larger apartment buildings — the plans seem to only call for smaller buildings and no larger multi-family dwellings.
Four different public comments were submitted to the city, all of which seemed to support the redevelopment, but expressed concern with the density proposed. A trailer home fire last summer was highlighted in several public comments, as was increased traffic and noise the development could bring.
The idea of the property company having rentals instead of owner-occupied housing was also brought up and some comments expressed concern it would not fit in with the character of the immediate surrounding neighborhood, which is mostly single-family housing.
Trailer parks being torn out to build other properties has been an issue in Missoula. In 2014, 21 renters in Hansen’s Trailer Park in Missoula were notified they would need to leave. The area was then developed into an upscale apartment complex.
Three years later, around 34 more trailers in the Skyview Trailer Park on the Westside were taken out. The Trinity Apartments development eventually was conceptualized for that space. Trinity, which is slated for 202 units of affordable housing, has yet to break ground.
In 2019, another property containing a 17-unit trailer park was also rezoned west of South Reserve street to potentially make room for another 20 single-family housing units.
A widespread issue, nearly 300 mobile homes were lost in Missoula County between 2011 to 2019. As of tax year 2019, there were around 4,500 mobile homes in the county.
Also on Monday night, the council will give a final consideration on changes to ward boundaries in Missoula. Ward 1 would not change, while there would be minor shifts to the rest of the wards.
Missoula would like to keep each ward around 13,063 people. Wards 2 and 5 are each estimated to be over that number, while wards 3 and 4 are both estimated to be well under that number. Ward 6 could potentially gain a small amount of population as well.
The proposed changes to the boundaries would adjust those to be more even.
