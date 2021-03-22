Missoula City Council again looks to rezone area containing trailer homes

Missoula is set to preliminarily adopt an ordinance on Monday that would rezone a half-block in the Westside neighborhood, clearing the way for development on the property.

Eight mobile homes and two permanent structures currently exist on the half block, all of which are owned by Westside Villages, LLC. At least three are still occupied — both permanent structures and at least one mobile home — though a letter to the city from IMEG, the civil engineering and land use firm consulting on the project, said the leases on the property ended in February.

A public hearing on the topic is set for April 5th.

Chryssa Velde, who along with her sister and mother took over ownership of the property in 2016, said Westside Villages extended the leases for the current tenants through May 1 after the rezoning process dragged out.

A message to IMEG on Monday morning was not immediately returned. The Missoula Housing Authority also did not immediately return a request for comment.

Westside Village submitted a rezone application to Missoula in July of 2020, with an updated plan dated Jan. 5, 2021. The rezone would allow for an increase in density to the area, legally up to 38 dwelling units with a maximum height of 40 feet.