Missoula City Council appoints 5 members to Affordable Housing Committee

Sebern falls into the community member category and is the former grants administrator for the Missoula Housing and Community Development Office. Bird and Weston are community members who meet the requirement of having received assistance to maintain housing.

Carlson works for Soula Realty and Herendeen is with Clearwater Credit Union.

There were 44 total applicants who applied for the oversight committee — 19 individuals identified themselves as community members, 10 as community members with experience accessing assistance, three from housing nonprofits, nine from housing or real estate entities and three from the field of banking or finance. A total of 33 were interviewed.

"I'm thrilled about these people who are nominated," Councillor Gwen Jones said. "They're just bringing incredible expertise and energy to the table. And although we did a lot of interviews, this community is filled with people who really want to step up and help. So it was a very heartening experience."

All terms begin on June 1, 2021. Herendeen's will end on May 31, 2024, while Bird and Carlson's end on May 31, 2023. Sebern's and Weston's will both end on May 31, 2022.

During a Tuesday morning administrative meeting, the Missoula County Board of Commissioners also confirmed Christine Littig in a community member role. A city official said the Mayor will appoint the remaining three seats in "the next few weeks."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Contact him on Twitter @jordyhansen or via email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

