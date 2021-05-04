Missoula City Council appoints 5 members to Affordable Housing Committee

Missoula City Council on Monday night appointed five members to the Affordable Housing Citizen Oversight Committee, a group meant to bring community input to one of the Garden City's most pressing issues.
The committee will eventually have 11 total members, including the mayor, the executive director of the Missoula Housing Authority, the president of the City Council, plus three community members representing a housing nonprofit, a real estate or housing entity, and someone involved with banking or finance.
In addition, two of the other three committee members have to be in households that are currently receiving housing assistance or have done so in the past two years.
The appointees are Paul Herendeen, Laura Bird, Katie Carlson, Will Sebern and Bobbie Jo Weston. There will be two non-voting alternates one the committee, one of which will be Weston. As members of the group, they will be responsible, in part, for overseeing how money in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund will be spent.
"I just want to make a special call out to the five individuals that our special selection committee went through for the affordable housing resident oversight committee," Councillor Heather Harp said. "These five individuals come from a diverse background, whether lived experience or helping our community from an angle of expertise that we thought was really important."
Sebern falls into the community member category and is the former grants administrator for the Missoula Housing and Community Development Office. Bird and Weston are community members who meet the requirement of having received assistance to maintain housing.
Carlson works for Soula Realty and Herendeen is with Clearwater Credit Union.
There were 44 total applicants who applied for the oversight committee — 19 individuals identified themselves as community members, 10 as community members with experience accessing assistance, three from housing nonprofits, nine from housing or real estate entities and three from the field of banking or finance. A total of 33 were interviewed.
"I'm thrilled about these people who are nominated," Councillor Gwen Jones said. "They're just bringing incredible expertise and energy to the table. And although we did a lot of interviews, this community is filled with people who really want to step up and help. So it was a very heartening experience."
All terms begin on June 1, 2021. Herendeen's will end on May 31, 2024, while Bird and Carlson's end on May 31, 2023. Sebern's and Weston's will both end on May 31, 2022.
During a Tuesday morning administrative meeting, the Missoula County Board of Commissioners also confirmed Christine Littig in a community member role. A city official said the Mayor will appoint the remaining three seats in "the next few weeks."
