Missoula City Council approves $267M budget

After a nine-hour Missoula City Council meeting Monday night, ward representatives approved a mere $25,000 in additional expenditures to the approximately $267 million total budget for Fiscal Year 2023.

The authorized budget will lead to an 11.59% tax increase for Missoula property owners or $431 in annual property taxes per every $100,000 of assessed home value.

Most of the FY23 budget is aimed at maintaining levels of service, not adding new programs.

“If we had more resources, we’d be doing a lot more in a lot more areas,” pointed out Council President Gwen Jones, who is acting as mayor until the council appoints a replacement for the late John Engen in September. “But we have limited resources so we have to prioritize and this year it is maintaining service levels and making sure our employees are paid enough so that we can retain them and honoring our collective bargaining agreements. Other than that, there’s not a lot of new things funded in this budget.”

Between 6 p.m. Monday and 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, various council members sought to cut programs, fund others and shift around certain funds. Councilmembers Daniel Carlino in Ward 3 and Sandra Vasecka in Ward 6 led the charge to amend the budget, although most of their proposals failed for lack of support.

Council voted for two requests to utilize some of the approximately $900,000 left over in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support sustainability and emergency preparedness measures. A majority of council members voted to use $15,000 in ARPA funds for community zero-waste infrastructure, incentives and capacity, as well as $20,000 in ARPA funds for disaster preparedness and continuity of business for information technology.

Additionally, council supported a $25,000 ask for quick-build neighborhood traffic management in Road District 1.

Amendments that failed during the meeting included funding requests for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the Mobile Support Team and the Missoula Police Department. Council members were also unsuccessful in asking to cut funding for programs addressing houselessness and the private security force currently contracted by the city.

Carlino, with the backing of Ward 6 Councilmember Kristen Jordan, sought repeatedly to boost the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the Mobile Support Team first responders and to cut funding for Rogers International security services, but he met concerns about appropriating funds already designated to help Missoula’s houseless population through other programs.

“When we talk about a housing crisis as a council, as a government, our budget should match up with what we’re saying,” Carlino insisted. “If it’s a crisis then we should put funding to help the crisis and that’s what I’m trying to do with this amendment.”

That particular amendment referred to an attempt to use $600,000 in surplus ARPA funds for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

But Ward 1 Councilmember Heidi West said, “I think it’s disingenuous to frame the contribution to the Housing Trust Fund as a totality of what we do as a council, or as a city, or as a community overall in the realm of affordable housing. I think that the current funding decision is prudent based on the unknowns.”

Vasecka, meanwhile, made an effort to reallocate funding to the ARPA surplus and away from Operation Shelter, the initiative that buttresses the Emergency Winter Shelter, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space and the Authorized Camping Site.

“I believe that this problem has been going on before COVID and so I believe that this is an inappropriate, although legal, use of ARPA funds and I would prefer this go into the ARPA surplus,” Vasecka argued.

Only Councilmember John Contos in Ward 5 supported this amendment.

“I think that this is an appropriate use of ARPA funds and it’s an important thing to fund,” said fellow Ward 5 Councilperson Stacie Anderson in support of Operation Shelter.

Vasecka also attempted to move funds into the ARPA surplus from justice, equity and inclusion efforts in the Parks and Recreation budget, as well as add funding for one new motorcycle in the police fleet. Both efforts failed.

Council then approved the overall budget with Carlino and Jordan opposed.