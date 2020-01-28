Missoula City Council members took turns this week expressing their support for a condo project that has drawn strong opponents from residents in the University District and along the riverfront, saying the project would add permanent affordable housing units, promote the city's growth policy, and encourage a more environmentally friendly shift that may set the tone for future developments.
Late Monday after more than an hour of public comment, the council approved in a 9-to-0 vote the rezoning of a portion of South Fourth Street East and Ronald Avenue, along with vacation of rights of way, to make way for the four-story, 48-unit upscale condo building. Councilor Julie Merritt abstained; Councilors John Contos and Jesse Ramos were absent.
"We have this tension in Missoula where people are moving here, we need more housing stock, that causes growth and that causes stress," said Councilor Gwen Jones, of Ward 3. "So as a city councilor, I look to all of our policies that are in place that are going to dictate how do we do this because a lot of work has gone into that."
Jones and other councilors pointed to the city's growth plan, which centers on the idea of focusing inward and creating density near the city's urban core where residents have easy access to parks, grocery stores, transit, employment centers and the river trails system.
"The bigger issue that I want to speak to is really how Missoula is growing and what we as a community are going to do about it," said Jones, whose ward includes the property slated for condos.
She said the project would also support the city's efforts to become more environmentally friendly.
"If we are at all concerned with going green in this community … then we want to build close to the urban core where people can travel by bus, by walking, without getting in their car," Jones said.
Councilors also said the right of way vacation allows them to negotiate with developer and property owner Cole Bergquist to establish conditions, such as requiring the owner to help pay for the relocation of the historic homes and include affordable housing for 20% of the units. The conditions state the developer will work with the Office of Housing and Community Development on terms to include appropriate pricing for affordable units.
Councilor Jordan Hess said the right of way vacation provided the city with a tool that they haven't been able to use in the past.
"It creates affordability that is permanent, that is deed restricted, that is structural," Hess said. "This affordability is not at the whim of the landowner, it is not at the whim of the market, it is permanent structural affordability."
At the meeting, several members of the public asked the city to use the right of way vacation to ask for more concessions from the developer, resulting in an additional condition the council approved to prohibit the developer from building units for commercial use.
Although a number of residents asked the City Council to reconsider and vote "no" on the project — with nearly 30 people lining up for public comment — councilors said that would mean missing out on much-needed affordable housing units and other opportunities.
"If I vote no, the developer can demolish the houses, build whatever’s allowed in the zoning, with no nod to affordable housing," said Councilor Stacie Anderson.
Anderson said that voting "no" would also mean the city misses out on the $12,500 per home the developer agreed to pay to relocate the historic homes.
Members of the public reiterated concerns that the project would disrupt the historic nature of the neighborhood and obstruct their view of the river. Last week, those concerns manifested in an image created by an anonymous resident that circulated Facebook. It featured a large black box purportedly representing the proposed structure to illustrate the scale of the project.
Bergquist, however, said the image was inaccurate and responded with another rendering that he commissioned from an architectural firm to show a more precise portrayal of the structure.
At Monday night's meeting, Mary LaPorte, a riverfront neighborhood resident, shared a letter that she said her friend, Shirley Juhl, received from Datsopoulos MacDonald & Lind on January 24 saying that they represent developers Cade, LLC and Pupaw, LLC.
LaPorte read the letter to the council:
"It has recently come to our attention that you have posted on Facebook a rendering of what the Fourth Street condominium project would look like from the Higgins Bridge … I'm writing for the purposes of placing you on formal legal notice that this rendering presents false and misleading information apparently designed to wrongly influence the public's perception of the project."
"This is a letter from a lawyer threatening a citizen for speaking out against a project, and I think that is really so against the values of our community, and this is not I think representing who we are as Missoula," LaPorte said.