Missoula City Council approves Grant Creek rezone

The Missoula City Council approved a divisive rezoning request Monday night in front of a crowd of public commenters.

More than 30 people spoke to council about the request to rezone two parcels located at 2900, 2920 and 2990 Expo Parkway.

After numerous comments in favor of and in opposition to the request, which would pave the way for a development known as Grant Creek Village, the council voted 10-2 in support of the proposal.

“During a housing crisis, we need to stop making housing illegal,” said Ward 3 Council Member Daniel Carlino, one of the supporters of the rezone. “We need to legalize housing.”

The need for more housing outweighed concerns raised by neighbors of the subject property, who turned out in droves to the Monday meeting.

Joe Hertig, a Prospect subdivision resident and opponent of the rezone, likened the proposal to “putting lipstick on a pig.”

Hertig referenced the lack of changes present in the current proposal, which evolved out of a 2020 proposal from the same developer. The 2020 version of the request was rejected by council.

The rezone would increase building heights and allow the building density to go from approximately 500 units to 700 units.

Hertig’s neighbors raised issues related to traffic, fire hazards and density in the Grant Creek area.

“The addition of this many housing units, apartments in that section of Grant Creek will be a nightmare for both traffic and congestion,” warned Grant Creek resident Jim Gray.

“To approve a development of this size, I think would be extremely dangerous and harmful to the neighborhood,” Gray added.

“I think that this radical change will turn our neighborhood into something it isn’t,” agreed Prospect resident Nate Thomas.

Proponents of the rezone emphasized the housing crisis in their support for the request.

“Missoula is a thriving and, most of all, it’s a growing city,” said supporter Liam Seymour. “It’s growing around us every day and the best thing we can do for that growth is to embrace it and more importantly to plan for it.”

“Missoula as a whole needs to grow and it needs to grow as a whole community,” Seymour continued. “No neighborhood can be exempt from that growth.”

“The housing crisis is a crisis, it’s an emergency that’s happening right now, not a potential emergency that we can mitigate going into the future,” said fellow supporter Luke Santore. “We need to do something right now to deal with the emergency that we are currently experiencing. It’s not inconvenience, it’s people dying. It’s people living a life of unimaginable stress that most of the people in this room, myself included, can’t even fathom.”

Most city council members voiced support for the approach favoring more housing in the city.

Ward 1 Council Member Jennifer Savage said concerns about traffic, fire and density are not unique to the Grant Creek area, and the need for housing prevails over those issues.

“These are the growing pains of growth and we are all struggling with these all over town,” said Savage.

“If we said no to rezones, if we said no to projects every time neighbors didn’t like it, nothing would ever happen,” added Ward 4 Council Member Mike Nugent. “And that’s true in Missoula, that’s true in every community in Montana and that’s true across the country.”

The neighbors’ concerns, however, resonated with Ward 2 Council Member Mirtha Becerra, who lives in the Grant Creek area, and Ward 5 Council Member John Contos.

“Considering the addition of hundreds of units, thousands of people with no plan in place is simply, in my mind, irresponsible,” said Becerra, referencing the lack of an evacuation plan for the area. “While many have said that our housing need is reaching public health and safety levels, I would argue that allowing this development trades one type of safety for another.”

“All of us were here first,” Contos said. “People coming in, they need to wait their turn or do what they need to do to stay here.”

The final vote was 10-2, with Contos and Becerra opposed.

Council also voted 10-2 to approve a developer’s agreement alongside the rezone request, which guarantees the developer will only develop 700 units as part of the project.

Council members Carlino and Ward 6's Kristen Jordan voted against the developer’s agreement.

