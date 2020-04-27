Missoula City Council approves lease for Sleepy Inn

The City of Missoula is moving forward with a lease agreement to use the Sleepy Inn Motel it officially bought Monday afternoon as a temporary COVID-19 quarantine shelter.
Missoula City Council approved an agreement to lease the facility to the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, which will operate the shelter, later Monday evening on a 9-3 vote, with Councilors John Contos, Jesse Ramos and Sandra Vasecka voting against the motion.
The city will lease the facility for $1,666 per day to the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management to offset the cost of purchasing the property.
Council members also voted to move the start time for City Council meetings from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays in an effort to improve the public's ability to comment and participate.
Last week, the council approved the purchase of the Sleepy Inn using $1.1 million of Tax Increment Financing. The councilors who opposed the lease also voted against the purchase last week citing in part the lack of a property appraisal.
The city said the price was fair and the need for shelter was great. City officials plan to explore the development of affordable housing at the site when it is no longer needed as a quarantine shelter.
Mayor John Engen said the city closed on the motel Monday afternoon, and that the Office of Emergency Management is now planning for remediation.
"That work can begin in earnest this week, anticipating that we will have rooms available for use, we hope, by end of this week or early next week," Engen said.
However, Engen said they are still looking for a team to complete the work and that could set them back in the process.
The Missoula County Board of Commissioners will vote on the lease Tuesday morning.
Adriane Beck, director of the county's Office of Emergency Management, said the operation costs billed to the county are reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of Montana.
A letter from FEMA stated that the approval for reimbursement is limited to the activities and costs associated with sheltering individuals through May 10. After that, Engen said the city would reapply to FEMA with the understanding that they would continue to reimburse costs.
According to the lease, the city will be responsible for maintenance of the facility.
Engen said he doesn't yet know the costs associated with bringing the facility up to code, but said he does not expect they would exceed $100,000.
The county's Office of Emergency Management will provide for cleaning, security and maintenance repairs needed for operations, and will be responsible for the cost of utilities.
The shelter will serve individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and don’t need a hospital bed but need quarantine due to risk based on exposure, and those who are asymptomatic but high risk.
"As long as the virus is present in the community, we do need to have beds available," said Ellen Leahy, director of the Missoula City-County Health Department "So even if it's sitting empty for a few days or longer, the beds need to be available as soon as a person has been identified."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.