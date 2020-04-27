Missoula City Council approves lease for Sleepy Inn

"That work can begin in earnest this week, anticipating that we will have rooms available for use, we hope, by end of this week or early next week," Engen said.

However, Engen said they are still looking for a team to complete the work and that could set them back in the process.

The Missoula County Board of Commissioners will vote on the lease Tuesday morning.

Adriane Beck, director of the county's Office of Emergency Management, said the operation costs billed to the county are reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of Montana.

A letter from FEMA stated that the approval for reimbursement is limited to the activities and costs associated with sheltering individuals through May 10. After that, Engen said the city would reapply to FEMA with the understanding that they would continue to reimburse costs.

According to the lease, the city will be responsible for maintenance of the facility.

Engen said he doesn't yet know the costs associated with bringing the facility up to code, but said he does not expect they would exceed $100,000.