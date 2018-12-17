People who regularly don’t shovel snow off of their sidewalks will pay up to $150 as an administrative fee and be charged $60 per hour for MissoulaWorks to clear the path under a resolution adopted Monday night by the Missoula City Council.
It’s a far cry from the initial proposal in which the rate being charged for the first half-hour of shoveling would have gone from $30 to $175 and the administrative fee for handling valid complaints was going to be raised from $42 to $150. A pro-rated fee of $325 per hour after that also had been proposed.
But concerns about the size of the proposed increases, as well as the fact that only one contractor responded to the initial request for bids for the work, prompted city staff and Councilor Julie Armstrong to seek ways to lower fees.
Three companies responded to the second request for proposals, and MontanaWorks, a subsidiary of the Missoula Interfaith Collaborative, was the low bidder. Historically, it has provided low-cost shoveling services for about $30 for a half hour, with two people working together.
The city will retain the way the sidewalk program handles violations, which is the reason for the administrative fee.
Currently, if a person doesn’t shovel the ice and snow from their sidewalk and that’s reported to the city, it sends an employee to check out the complaint. That person takes a photograph and leaves a notice on the door, and a city employee then returns the next day to see if the complaint has been resolved. In the past, if it hadn’t been shoveled, and the responsible party didn’t contact the city, an employee was sent to shovel the walk and the owner was sent an invoice.
Now, after the initial two visits, the city will contact MissoulaWorks to do the shoveling.
Only one person commented during the public hearing on the fees, asking for clarification.
The resolution passed on a 11-1 vote.
Councilor Jordan Hess said he believes the shoveling and ensuing fines received a "little bit of overly dramatic reaction," saying it mainly applies to serial violators who don't care that they're making life more difficult for people with limited mobility to be able to simply get around the block.
"I bristle at the notion that this is being punitive. It is not," Hess said. "It is about sidewalks being clear so every other person can use the sidewalk."
Councilor Gwen Jones added that it's a safety issue and a neighborly issue.
"We just need to do the right thing," she said. "I think the numbers are reasonable at this point and very workable."
Councilor Jesse Ramos disagreed, saying while he understood where this is coming from, the city owns the sidewalks and right of way, and his peers are trying to enforce their wills on private property owners. Instead, he said people can be good neighbors "without the force of government."
"I know this is how cities across the country have done it for years ... but just because it's always been done some way doesn't mean it always has to be done that way," Ramos said. "There are some streets that don't get plowed for seven days, if ever ... so it seems somewhat hypocritical for us to require that sidewalks be shoveled by 9 a.m."
Councilor Heather Harp countered that it's irresponsible to pawn off shoveling sidewalks as the city's problem.
"We all, as the public, have the ability to enjoy infrastructure and a responsibility for its upkeep," she said. "Rights do come with responsibilities. It's inherent for us, as humans, to watch out for each other."
Council members noted that this isn't a huge problem in Missoula. Last year, the city received 150 complaints, and fines totaling $648 were assessed to nine properties.
In addition, they noted the issue can be revisited next year if problems arise this winter.