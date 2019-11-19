The Missoula City Council approved this week the controversial rezone of a hayfield on Mullan Road that allows with a developer's agreement as many as 627 homes in an extensive subdivision — fewer than the 2,500 technically permitted.
The project on 57.5 acres on the west end of Missoula has worked through committee meetings for the last three months, as council heard from neighbors opposed to the development. They worried about increased housing density in the area and how it would affect traffic and green space.
Councilors passed the rezone with just one no vote from Ward 2's Mirtha Becerra, who represents the area.
At their meeting this week, Ward 2 Councilor Jordan Hess praised neighbors for staying engaged and also the developer for addressing some concerns of residents. Hess, Land Use and Planning committee chair, said the project would help address what he called the “missing middle” of diverse workforce housing types located in a well-planned neighborhood.
“What we want to see in this area west of Reserve Street is orderly and predictable development that will accommodate population growth for the next couple of decades in Missoula. This is a good first step that will dovetail well with the BUILD grant and other developments in the area," Hess said of a federal infrastructure grant Missoula recently received.
The council was able to mitigate many of the community’s concerns through an agreement with the developer, represented by WGM Group, that would limit the density and guarantee a few acres of park space. The agreement limits the housing density to less than half of what the zoning change would technically allow, or about 627 dwelling units, as opposed to about 2,500.
The majority of the hayfield, bounded by Mullan, Flynn Lane and Hellgate Meadows, is set to become single-family townhouses or small detached homes, with higher-density apartments concentrated in the middle of the development, save one outlier bordering a condo building on Mullan Road to the east of the field. The estimated cost of the homes was not available Tuesday from WGM Group.
The agreement also allowed for some neighborhood businesses to be developed in the dense core, centered on Mary Jane Boulevard, which would be extended down to Mullan Road.
The city and county have planned for much of Missoula’s new housing to be built on the Mullan corridor, and earlier this month received a $13 million federal BUILD grant to help pay for needed infrastructure in the area.
Council member Jesse Ramos agreed that the developer had set a good example of how best to work with locals, and he hoped the development would make a dent in Missoula’s housing shortage that contributes to high housing costs.
Becerra, the only council member to vote against the rezone, said she agreed for the most part with what fellow Ward 2 representative Hess said, but there were still variables she thought should be looked into more before approving the project.
At a committee meeting on the project a week and a half prior, Becerra was concerned by the BUILD grant being awarded at $10 million less than requested and how that could affect development in the area, urging council members to consider the implications.