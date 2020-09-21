Missoula City Council approves rezone for riverfront building, subdivision

The Missoula City Council approved Monday the rezone of property in the Riverfront Triangle for a mixed-use office and residential building, and the annexation and zoning of land north of Mullan Road into city limits for the Heron’s Landing subdivision.
With the council's approval, developers can move forward with plans to build a mixed-use office and residential building at 601 W. Broadway, located in the Riverfront Triangle along the Clark Fork River.
The rezone of the property will allow for increased building height for higher density, and was approved by a 9-1 vote with Councilor John Contos voting against the rezone, Councilor Jesse Ramos absent, and Councilor Julie Merritt abstaining from voting.
Councilor Gwen Jones, who supported the rezone, clarified that the property is separate from development on property in the Riverfront Triangle bordered by Broadway and Orange Street, where a $100-million civic events center was planned before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled those plans.
"This parcel that we're discussing under this rezone is adjacent to that," Jones said.
Jones said the property approved was contemplated for either residential condominiums or office space for as long as she has been on the council.
She also addressed concerns about building height, but said "given how many people we have living in this valley now and how many more will be coming in the future decades, I am very much in favor of having density downtown."
Jordan Hess said he also supported the rezone, noting the project is in the downtown area, where he said he would like to see "thoughtful density."
"It also helps accomplish some of our goals by retaining the Riverfront Trail aspect of the former zoning district," Hess said.
The development agreement will include construction of the Riverfront Trail along the north shore of the Clark Fork River. The developer will be responsible for the cost of a minimum 10-foot wide asphalt trail, connecting to West Broadway on the west end and to the easterly boundary of the property. The city will be responsible for upsizing the trail width to 14 feet, as well as for trail maintenance.
The Council also gave the green light to developers working on the Heron's Landing subdivision Monday night with the approval of a request to annex land into city limits and rezone it for a 347-lot major subdivision planned to be constructed in 10 phases.
The subdivision will comprise 72 acres located north of Mullan Road, south of 44 Ranch Subdivision, and along both sides of Chuck Wagon Drive and George Elmer Drive.
Councilor Heather Harp said she supported the subdivision, saying she felt developers have a "really good vision" and that the project will help address Missoula's dire need for more housing.
"I really appreciate the focus on trying to drive this housing towards the missing middle and really create a variety of housing types so that as you drive or walk or bike down these streets, it's not going to be the same everywhere you turn," Harp said.
Harp said her only regret about the project and "every other project" is that the city does not have inclusionary zoning that would guarantee affordable housing.
