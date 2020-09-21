Missoula City Council approves rezone for riverfront building, subdivision

"This parcel that we're discussing under this rezone is adjacent to that," Jones said.

Jones said the property approved was contemplated for either residential condominiums or office space for as long as she has been on the council.

She also addressed concerns about building height, but said "given how many people we have living in this valley now and how many more will be coming in the future decades, I am very much in favor of having density downtown."

Jordan Hess said he also supported the rezone, noting the project is in the downtown area, where he said he would like to see "thoughtful density."

"It also helps accomplish some of our goals by retaining the Riverfront Trail aspect of the former zoning district," Hess said.

The development agreement will include construction of the Riverfront Trail along the north shore of the Clark Fork River. The developer will be responsible for the cost of a minimum 10-foot wide asphalt trail, connecting to West Broadway on the west end and to the easterly boundary of the property. The city will be responsible for upsizing the trail width to 14 feet, as well as for trail maintenance.