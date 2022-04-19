Missoula City Council approves subdivision amid air quality concerns

Despite concerns about air quality in the area, Missoula City Council approved a request for the next phases of a new 152-lot subdivision west of Reserve Street on Monday.

Located north of Remington Drive at Ruger Road and Riata Road, Remington Flats includes 152 total residential lots divided between seven phases.

On Monday, developer Zootown Investments, LLC, represented by 406 Engineering, Inc., sought a finding of no new adverse impacts for Phases 2 and 3, which include 22 and 20 lots respectively.

The subject area is prone to fugitive dust because of the types of soils present there, said Lauren Stevens with the city’s Development Services Department.

“City-County Health Department and Stormwater Utility Staff commented that air quality and stormwater complaints have been submitted in this area potentially due to mass site grading of projects in this area," she added.

However, she said health department and Stormwater Utility staff will work with the developer to minimize the effects of grading.

Council voted unanimously to approve moving forward. Council president Gwen Jones was absent at Monday's meeting. City council approved the preliminary plat for the overall development in October 2020.

Council was more divided in considering two committee items Monday evening.

In a 7 to 4 vote, Ruth Reineking was appointed to the Missoula Redevelopment Agency board despite opposition from council members Daniel Carlino, Sandra Vasecka, John Contos and Kristen Jordan.

“I appreciate Ruth’s service on the board but I’m not going to be supporting this tonight,” said Carlino. “Mostly because I don’t agree with where a lot of the MRA tax money is being spent, specifically with giving millions towards redevelopment for corporate hotels or for big banks or for market-rate housing without requiring any affordability requirements. I think that’s all money that could be better spent to help the community.”

Reineking’s supporters, meanwhile, touted her policy knowledge and community involvement.

“She does her due diligence on projects that come before the board,” said council member Heidi West. “She’s thoughtful and she is kind and shows up to all sorts of things, including ribbon-cuttings and tours of projects, and is a very engaged MRA board member. We would benefit from having her on the board for another additional four years.”

Council also voted 10 to 1 to approve a loan for an affordable housing project through the Scott Street Community Land Trust.

Vasecka cast the lone opposing vote against the Scott Street Community Land Trust Soft Costs Loan Agreement between the city and Ravara Development, LLC in the amount of $479,435.

Vasecka said she’s uncomfortable with the terms of the loan, particularly the 1.5% interest rate.

“I’m really concerned with this loan,” she said.

Council also approved a resolution to set a May 9 public hearing on rezoning for Expo Parkway for Grant Creek Village, despite three public comments urging the city to take more time to consider a recent traffic report on the proposed development.

Woith Engineering, Inc., on behalf of KJA Development, LLC, is proposing to build 700 total rental units on property located at 2900, 2920, and 2990 Expo Parkway.

Finally, council unanimously approved the Mullan BUILD Water and Sewer Special Development Fees as proposed by Missoula Public Works and Mobility Department.

A full breakdown of the fees, which will go toward transportation and public utility improvements, is available at https://pub-missoula.escribemeetings.com/FileStream.ashx?DocumentId=250353.

