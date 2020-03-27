Missoula City Council calls for landlords to work with renters

Missoula City Council members are urging landlords and property managers to work with renters who may struggle to pay their upcoming rent in light of recent layoffs and reduced wages as businesses close or cut back on hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You have it in your power to provide relief and reassurance," the letter reads. "More than ever, people need to know they are not going to lose the place they call home."
The letter asks Missoula area property managers and landlords to stop any eviction proceedings and agree not to initiate eviction proceedings for the next six months and work with property owners to waive rents for tenants who have lost jobs. Renters occupy more than half of Missoula's housing units.
"As you are no doubt aware, a large percentage of the workers in the Missoula area are dependent on service sector jobs for their incomes. Jobs that have all but disappeared in the wake of the closures that are necessary to attempt to slow the spread of this disease."
The letter states that "putting people out on the street at this time would create a further burden on social services that are already stretched too thin."
The letter points out that although there is expected to be some assistance from the state and federal governments, that assistance is not likely to arrive before April 1 when rent is due, and is not going to completely replace lost wages.
Ten council members signed the letter in support, with the exception of Jesse Ramos and Sandra Vasecka.
Ramos told the Missoulian that he did not support the letter because he feels the request puts expectations on landlords who are "mortgaged to the hilt."
"If the landlords are able to, they are going to do the right thing," Ramos said. "... Our job is to make sure that property taxes are affordable. We leave the rent to the landlord."
The letter recognizes that property owners may rely on incoming rent to make mortgage payments and suggests a number of resources to assist property owners and information about mortgage assistance.
"It is critical that we come together as a community and support each other," the letter said.
Councilors in support of the letter said they welcome feedback and are open to ideas from landlords and property managers for how to support the Missoula community.
