Missoula City Council calls for landlords to work with renters

Missoula City Council members are urging landlords and property managers to work with renters who may struggle to pay their upcoming rent in light of recent layoffs and reduced wages as businesses close or cut back on hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You have it in your power to provide relief and reassurance," the letter reads. "More than ever, people need to know they are not going to lose the place they call home."

The letter asks Missoula area property managers and landlords to stop any eviction proceedings and agree not to initiate eviction proceedings for the next six months and work with property owners to waive rents for tenants who have lost jobs. Renters occupy more than half of Missoula's housing units.

"As you are no doubt aware, a large percentage of the workers in the Missoula area are dependent on service sector jobs for their incomes. Jobs that have all but disappeared in the wake of the closures that are necessary to attempt to slow the spread of this disease."

The letter states that "putting people out on the street at this time would create a further burden on social services that are already stretched too thin."