Missoula city council committee approves funding for two affordable housing projects

The Missoula City Council took steps Wednesday to provide financial assistance to two major affordable-housing initiatives.

First, the council’s Committee of the Whole approved a loan of $479,435 to Ravara Development for design costs as that company moves forward in planning scores of income-qualified, affordable, ownership-based townhomes and condos. The project, planned for the Northside neighborhood on Scott Street, involves a chunk of market-rate multi-family units as well.

The city is working with Ravara and the North Missoula Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit that builds and manages community land trust homes. In a community land trust, the homeowners don’t own the land underneath their home but are then able to purchase the homes for much less than market rate. The amount of equity they can build is capped so that the homes are permanently affordable.

The city used $6.6 million in Tax Increment Financing to purchase 19 acres of former industrial land in 2020, and is donating a portion to be used for affordable housing.

John Adams, the city’s strategic projects administrator, said that Ravara is building 78 townhomes and condos on the northern third of the property, ranging from studios to four-bedroom homes.

“The majority will be sold at below market-rate prices,” he said. “The purchasers must demonstrate an income no greater than 120% of Area Median Income.”

Council member Heidi West noted that many community members have expressed concern that the units will be priced out of reach for many buyers in the community if they are made available to people making up to 120% of Area Median Income. Despite those concerns, West said the median home sales prices in Missoula are already far out of reach of people making that much money. The homes on Scott Street will be priced so that people will not be spending more than a third of their income on the mortgage.

Brittany Palmer with the North Missoula Community Development Corporation said that a two-person household making that much money takes in $72,000 a year, while for a three-person household the number is $81,000 and a family of four can make up to $90,000.

“Even at that number, a family of four consisting of two teachers with two kids may be able to get into a home ownership opportunity for the first time,” Palmer said.

The committee voted to approve sending the contract to the full city council for approval, but council member Sandra Vasecka voted against it because she said the city’s interest rate on the loan, 1.5%, is far below the national rate of inflation for consumer products.

Other council members were supportive of the project.

“This is an excellent use of TIF funds and the fact that this is going to secure affordable units in perpetuity is exactly what we need right now,” said council member Daniel Carlino.

Council member Amber Sherrill noted that there’s a “lot of disinformation about Tax Increment Financing” so she’s glad that this project is moving forward with the help of those funds.

Council member Stacie Anderson voted for the loan as well because she said Missoula needs more income-qualified housing.

“There’s a crisis-level need in our community,” she said.

The committee also voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve spending $190,250 out of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to help Habitat for Humanity of Missoula County.

The Habitat for Humanity modular home project will purchase and place two modular structures on a Habitat-owned parcel outside city limits, explained Emily Harris-Shears, the city’s housing policy specialist.

“The project will prevent displacement for the two identified homeowners who will purchase the modular units at a price set below 80% Area Median Income," she said. "The scoring committee recommended this project for full funding of $190,250 because it promotes diverse housing types, prevents displacement and will support two homeowners with limited incomes.”

Council member Mike Nugent said he’s happy to vote for it.

“I’m excited to see (the modular homes) being put to use,” he said.

