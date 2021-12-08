Missoula City Council committee OKs appointment of chief operations officer

Missoula will soon have a new chief operations officer, as Eric Hallstrom was unanimously approved for the position Wednesday by the city council's Administration and Finance Committee.

The appointment was added to the agenda for city council's full meeting on Monday, Dec. 13, when it will become official. Hallstrom is expected to start work Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Hallstrom, 46, will oversee city business tools and information, as well as non-financial data reporting. He will be responsible for implementing city strategic plans and developing tools to measure whether they are working.

Data-driven decision-making has been a point of emphasis in the job description, as has communication with the general public and overseeing how public money is spent.

"I think there's now tools available that are sort of at the scale that municipal governments can use to drive decision-making — framework with good data or with systems that can actually support good data," Hallstrom told the Missoulian on Wednesday. "Part of the problem is it's hard to collect the right information to make decisions and so (we want to be) making sure we're being thoughtful about how you design a program, so you can assess its effectiveness.

"Instead of maybe a biannual report, you have a dashboard that's more real-time," he added. "And you can make a lot of dynamic decisions if you know whether or not you're hitting your goals instead of just getting an after-the-fact report."

Hallstrom's experience has been varied throughout his career. A debater in high school and college, he liked the practice of debating public policy on its merits, as well as policy choices and the creative side of argumentation which eventually led him to public service.

This led him to attend law school, he said. He first graduated with an undergraduate degree in philosophy from Augustana College, a liberal arts school in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

He earned a law degree from the University of Iowa. He worked as a staffer on political campaigns during the summers and clerked for a federal judge in Minnesota following graduation from law school.

Hallstrom then found his way to Georgetown Law School, where he spent time teaching legislative advocacy. He worked for former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, a legislator from South Dakota.

He then took a job with a law firm in Washington, D.C., that represented public sector employees, mostly in wage, hour, labor and employment matters, he said.

From there, he took a job as chief of staff on the U.S. Federal Election Commission and spent time with the U.S. Department of Labor. He has been in some sort of agency role ever since.

He most recently worked for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, as well as the state's budget office.

"I wanted to do more of the things that governments do and a little bit less of the coordinating and managing of the things that governments do," Hallstrom said. "Then I continued that trend with the state and then a local move.

"It's kind of been a slow march west from D.C."

Hallstrom is moving to Missoula with his spouse, Jessica, as well as a number of dogs, he said.

Council members, as well as Mayor John Engen, spoke highly of the prospective appointee.

"I think his approach to being a servant leader (is to be) someone who is very committed to public service as well as to supporting his team," Engen said. "The internal services that Eric will lead are critical to the day-to-day operations of the city of Missoula in our ability to serve the folks that we swore to. He is very well-equipped to do that work."

The position will pay approximately $148,000 per year. A request to add this role was approved by city council during the 2022 budget process.

