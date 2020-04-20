Missoula City Council considers purchase of Sleepy Inn Motel

The Missoula City Council considered the use of $1.1 million in Tax Increment Financing to purchase the Sleepy Inn Motel for temporary use as a COVID-19 shelter for individuals who do not have a place to quarantine, with plans to eventually solicit proposals to build affordable housing on the property.
The council discussed the matter extensively in Monday night's council meeting, which was held virtually, but did not reach a decision by press time. The city is currently renting motel rooms as needed and has had to find emergency housing for over 30 individuals who need to quarantine or isolate due to the coronavirus.
"Today, in the COVID-19 crisis, we have no permanent, safe, secure, reliable place for folks quarantining while being tested for COVID-19 or in the case of someone having a COVID-19 diagnosis, no place for them to quarantine and isolate and recover," said Mayor John Engen. "This poses an emergent public health threat."
The city and Missoula County would work together to abate, staff and operate the temporary quarantine shelter. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Engen said the city would begin a public process to determine how the property would be developed as affordable housing.
Ellen Leahy, director of the Missoula City-County Health Department, expressed her support of the purchase of the motel and said having the temporary shelter is "important because quarantine and isolation is the mainstay of public health practice." But doing so has been unreliable and "extremely difficult."
"What we've been trying to do is to quarantine and isolate people who do not have a suitable location to do that," Leahy said.
Leahy added that the ability to do contact tracing, in addition to effective quarantine and isolation, is essential in order for Missoula to begin reopening.
"I wish I could be really noble and say I'm doing this so we could help the homeless but frankly, I am requesting this so that we can protect our community from the transmission of coronavirus," she said.
Eran Pehan, in the city's Office of Housing and Community Development, Missoula Redevelopment Agency director Ellen Buchanan, and Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick also spoke in support of the purchase.
The council did not get to public comment by the Missoulian's press time.
Although health officials said a quarantine and isolation shelter is needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Missoula, Councilor Jesse Ramos expressed opposition to the project, citing the price point and the lack of an official appraisal as reasons he thinks the council should vote against the purchase. Ramos, alongside Councilors Sandra Vasecka and John Contos, criticized the city's decision not to have a formal commercial property appraisal done on the property last week.
Buchanan said that in normal circumstances, they would seek an appraisal, but that in this case they "felt a real sense of urgency" and said another appraisal that MRA is currently having done is taking over a month.
"We do not have an extra month," she said.
Adriane Beck, director of the county's Office of Emergency Management, said 100% of operation costs are reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of Montana.
"That reimbursement can go back to the redevelopment agency for use in other areas," Beck said.
"What we have heard relentlessly from our health department, our incident command team, our emergency operations center is that one of the critical weaknesses in our system today to contain this virus ... is to provide what's called non-congregate shelter," Engen said in a video posted on Missoula County's YouTube channel on Monday.
Engen said it has been difficult to secure motel rooms, and has also been difficult for hoteliers.
"The use of rented motel rooms has proven unacceptable due to the uncertainty of rooms being available and the inability to assure that the individuals will remain in place for the required time," Buchanan wrote in the proposal before council.
The Sleepy Inn Motel, located at 1427 W. Broadway next to the Russell Street Bridge, would be purchased using Tax Increment funds from Urban Renewal District II. The MRA Board approved the use of TIF funds for the purchase of the 34-room motel in a 5-0 vote on Thursday.
Following criticism of the proposal, Engen submitted a letter to the council defending the city's desire to purchase the property, in which he said that city staff had spent weeks "inspecting the facility, understanding how operations could work, identifying security options and risks, evaluating sanitation, understanding what furniture and fixtures could be re-used, evaluating our ability to be reimbursed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and completing a health order that reflects the best practices around the country."
A report by a city health inspector also found live bedbugs, rodent feces, strong odors and yellow tap water in the 15 out of 33 rooms he was able to inspect because they were unoccupied. The report submitted last month cited 15 total violations (see related story).
"Several rooms, especially 134, have a severe biological odor emanating from inside them," wrote city environmental health inspector, Michael Dorshorst. "It may be sewer, mold, decaying pests, other, or combination of some or all."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.