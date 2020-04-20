Missoula City Council considers purchase of Sleepy Inn Motel

"What we've been trying to do is to quarantine and isolate people who do not have a suitable location to do that," Leahy said.

Leahy added that the ability to do contact tracing, in addition to effective quarantine and isolation, is essential in order for Missoula to begin reopening.

"I wish I could be really noble and say I'm doing this so we could help the homeless but frankly, I am requesting this so that we can protect our community from the transmission of coronavirus," she said.

Eran Pehan, in the city's Office of Housing and Community Development, Missoula Redevelopment Agency director Ellen Buchanan, and Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick also spoke in support of the purchase.

The council did not get to public comment by the Missoulian's press time.

Although health officials said a quarantine and isolation shelter is needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Missoula, Councilor Jesse Ramos expressed opposition to the project, citing the price point and the lack of an official appraisal as reasons he thinks the council should vote against the purchase. Ramos, alongside Councilors Sandra Vasecka and John Contos, criticized the city's decision not to have a formal commercial property appraisal done on the property last week.