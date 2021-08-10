Missoula City Council debates climate team nominations, confirms general election date

Harp's reasoning for Bauer was simple — she wanted to get some degree of buy-in from the business community. Bauer is a municipal manager at Republic Services.

According to a job posting for a Republic Services municipal manager on Indeed, the position is "responsible for the development and implementation of the division sales strategy for municipal contract extensions, retentions, and new business of municipal hauling and homeowner association sales opportunities, to ensure growth, retention, and quality of revenue."

The posting also said the position "supports and manages the government affairs activities in the assigned division."

In general, Bauer acts as a liaison between the waste company and private as well as public partners. Bauer said during his candidate interview on July 21 that his background is what drew him to applying, based on what Republic Services was doing and Missoula's goal of zero emissions by 2050.

"I think that with his professional experience that touches on education and communications and monitoring and energy efficiency initiatives, he has what it takes for this particular team," Harp said of Bauer before the amendment vote.