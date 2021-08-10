Missoula City Council debates climate team nominations, confirms general election date

After significant debate, Missoula City Council voted Monday night to appoint two members to the city's Energy and Climate team, completing the committee.
One member of the team had resigned and another's term was up. Jonathan Karlen was appointed as a new member and Chris Rowe was re-appointed.
Council voted 11 to 1 to approve the two appointments. On Aug. 4, council's Parks and Conservation committee voted 6 to 5 to confirm them. Several amendments were voted on Monday night as well, with one coming to a 6-6 tie that saw Missoula Mayor John Engen cast the deciding vote.
The first amendment from Heather Harp asked for Chad Bauer and Rowe, chair of the Energy and Climate team, to be appointed. It failed 7-5.
A second amendment from Julie Merritt proposed Jennie Dixon and Rowe. It led to a 6-6 tie, which, according to procedure, meant Engen cast the tie-breaking vote. He voted against the amendment.
Karlen and Rowe were then approved, with Harp casting the lone nay vote.
"I felt like we had strong candidates, but after doing the interviews I felt like Jonathan (Karlen) was going to bring some level of organizational structure," Amber Sherrill, chair of city council's Parks and Conservation committee, told council on Monday. "(There were) some soft skills I felt like he had that would be a really good addition moving this committee forward."
Harp's reasoning for Bauer was simple — she wanted to get some degree of buy-in from the business community. Bauer is a municipal manager at Republic Services.
According to a job posting for a Republic Services municipal manager on Indeed, the position is "responsible for the development and implementation of the division sales strategy for municipal contract extensions, retentions, and new business of municipal hauling and homeowner association sales opportunities, to ensure growth, retention, and quality of revenue."
The posting also said the position "supports and manages the government affairs activities in the assigned division."
In general, Bauer acts as a liaison between the waste company and private as well as public partners. Bauer said during his candidate interview on July 21 that his background is what drew him to applying, based on what Republic Services was doing and Missoula's goal of zero emissions by 2050.
"I think that with his professional experience that touches on education and communications and monitoring and energy efficiency initiatives, he has what it takes for this particular team," Harp said of Bauer before the amendment vote.
She added: "I know this is unconventional, I know this is something that not all of you agree with, but I can't think of another opportunity where we can pull in the business community to help lead the actions that need to take place ... we can't lecture them into following those kinds of actions."
Dixon has spent the last 30 years working in city government and is currently a land use planner for Missoula County. Dixon was a key part of county zoning regulations for cryptocurrency mining operations.
Those zoning regulations specifically dealt with the environmental impact of crypto mining operations, and the ordinance, which passed, was one of the first of its type in the United States.
Merritt also said the Energy and Climate team is made up wholly of white men.
"I think it's really important to have some different perspective. If we want to make changes to how this committee is operating, having some different viewpoints is very important to accomplish that, I believe," Merritt said. "(Jennie) Dixon brings her many years of service to our community and experience with implementing policy to the table."
Karlen is a graduate student at the University of Montana and is a Boone and Crockett Club fellow, according to his application. His resume says he expects to receive his master's degree in public administration in the spring of 2022.
He has previously served as an intern for U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and was a legislative affairs intern for the U.S. Forest Service.
General election, now official
Missoula City Council officially adopted a resolution Monday night to hold the general municipal election on Nov. 2.
Voters will make selections for six city council and three municipal judge seats, as well as the mayor. The council had previously passed a resolution concerning the election, which will be held by mail ballot, and the decision to have primaries in several races.
The resolution that was passed, however, did not include the general election. Missoula County elections officials noted the omission and contacted the city.
The final date to file with the state for the election was on Aug. 9, meaning council had to vote on it on Monday. It passed 12-0 by unanimous vote.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com