The Missoula City Council and DeSmet School bond elections wrap up Tuesday evening, and any straggling ballots need to make their way to a drop-off location before 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Dropping a ballot in the mail this late in the race likely won't get it to the Election’s Office in time to be counted. But with eight drop-off locations around the city on Tuesday, voters can save the stamp and drop them off before 8 p.m. at any location.
The City Council election, with head-to-head races in each ward, has the potential to shift the council from its liberal super-majority depending on whether a team of conservative candidates successfully resonated with voters.
The race, though nominally nonpartisan, came down to matchups between the candidates endorsed by the local Democratic and Republican committees in each ward after a primary in September narrowed the field.
Each of the six wards have a two-way race, but only the races in wards 1, 2 and 3 have incumbents running for re-election. An analysis of past election results, in addition to this year's primary results, shows competitive races in at least two of the wards.
As of Friday afternoon, overall turnout for the election was at about 28%, lower than the previous three municipal elections, which were each in the low 40s, Missoula County elections administrator Dayna Causby said.
"It's hard to know exactly why, but the election two years ago included a mayoral race, which brings more people out," Causby said.
The race before that, in 2015, had major Missoula County Public School bonds on the ballot, increasing turnout, and the race before that, in 2013, had a mayoral race and the Missoula Urban Transportation District Levy on it.
The DeSmet School bond will be put up to the roughly 500 voters in the school district. The $6 million bond, if passed, would fund new construction and furnishing of an addition to the building. Included in the addition would be classrooms, a gymnasium, a cafeteria and kitchen.
A separate question will ask voters to decide whether to allow the school district to sell three real estate properties it owns generally north of the school and put the earnings toward paying back the bond or otherwise offset the project costs. The three properties make up about 10 acres of land. As of Friday, that election had a 38% turnout.
Causby said her office was seeing an abnormally high number of ballots without the necessary signature being turned in. She said her office was working to contact those people by mail or phone to give them a chance to fix it, so their votes can be counted.
Voters can contact the Elections Office to find out if their ballot was received. If records show it was not received yet, voters can go to the fairgrounds office on Tuesday to void the ballot they mailed and fill out a new one.
No matter which of the six wards one is registered in, voters who choose to drop off the ballot mailed to them can take the ballot to any of the eight Election Day drop-off centers or the Fairgrounds drive-through ballot drop, Causby said.
The local drop-off points on Election Day will be at:
• The Elections Center, Missoula County Fairgrounds, 1101 South Ave.
• Rattlesnake Elementary, 1220 Pineview Dr.
• Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave.
• Lewis and Clark Elementary, 2901 Park St.
• Jeannette Rankin School, 5150 Bigfork Road
• Franklin Elementary, 1910 S. 11th St. W.
• Hellgate Elementary, 2385 Flynn Lane
• DeSmet School, 6355 Padre Lane