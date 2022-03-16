Missoula city council discusses private security firm for neighborhoods around shelters

There have been fewer neighborhood complaints — and fewer interactions between homeless residents of Missoula and police — since a private security firm was hired to patrol neighborhoods adjacent to homeless shelters and authorized camping sites, according to a city official.

“We’ve heard from some of you council members, we’ve heard from Poverello staff and neighbors in the area that there just aren’t concerns coming from neighbors in the frequency they were in the last year,” explained Emily Armstrong, the city’s Reaching Home manager.

She was giving an update to the city council’s committee of the whole on “Operation Shelter,” the project the city launched in 2021 to provide services for unhoused individuals rather than allowing illegal urban camping.

Armstrong was scheduled to give a presentation on the expansion of the temporary safe outdoor space, the authorized camping site, the Johnson Street emergency winter shelter and increased staff collaboration. But, due to time constraints and a high level of interest, she spent most of the time on the city’s contract with Rogers International, a private security firm.

Armstrong said data shows that there were fewer instances of police being called since Rogers was hired.

“Looking at law enforcement calls from February of 2022 and ’21, the numbers at both the Poverello Center and (the Johnson Street winter shelter) were both down by a pretty significant amount,” she said. “(The Rogers International staff) are very involved in the work we’re doing. They’re not just an outside team that’s separate. They’ve become a really valuable source of information and support for the folks we’re working with.”

City council member Daniel Carlino has been posting his concerns on social media about why the city has a contract with armed, private security guards who work for a for-profit company.

Armstrong noted that she understands there’s been a community conversation happening about the contract with Rogers.

“I want to acknowledge the concerns and hesitations,” she said. “I’m a social worker by training and I’m very attuned to the marginalization of populations who are already over-marginalized and already over-surveilled. And in building this contract, that was very much a lens that we took in thinking about what can and does security look like with these populations.”

She said the goal with hiring Rogers was to keep both homeless shelter clients and neighborhoods around the homeless shelters safe with 24/7 security. She noted that Rogers staff were trained in de-escalation and mental health first-aid techniques.

A six-month review of the city’s contract with Rogers is coming up soon, Armstrong said, but initial anecdotal feedback from neighborhoods, agency staff and homeless shelter residents has been positive. That has led to smoother shelter operations and fewer neighborhood concerns.

“We are now seeing that (interactions with Rogers staff) are minimizing the trauma interactions (with police) that have been happening in the past,” she said. “Fewer (neighbors) are showing up to neighborhood meetings and calling city council members. That indicates that there’s less concern.”

Armstrong said there are still incidents and concerns, but the city and shelter staff are able to address those more quickly now.

City council member Kristen Jordan wanted to know why the private security staff are patrolling neighborhoods around the shelters rather than just the shelter sites. She also wanted to know why the city didn’t just hire more city police officers to do the job that Rogers is doing.

Armstrong said that the reason why they patrol neighborhoods was because the city got lots of requests from neighbors around the shelters. She noted that schools near the shelters have asked for security to just patrol the area as well.

“They are patrolling neighborhoods and the initial reason for hiring a security firm was we were hearing from neighbors that they were feeling unsafe,” Armstrong said. “We talked with local businesses and heard from neighbors that they want that support.”

Armstrong also noted that the city is using $670,000 of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to keep Rogers staff in place through October of this year. For the Missoula Police department to do that same work, it would cost roughly $2.5 million.

Carlino then mentioned a letter that was posted on the Poverello Center’s website many months ago, before the security contract was finalized, which noted that the staff of the Pov had “mixed feelings” about private security. (When the Missoulian first published a story on Rogers International in October of 2021, Pov director of development and advocacy Jesse Jaeger said the shelter staff supported the idea of having private security staff in neighborhoods around the shelter so they could focus on serving clients.)

“I’m concerned the Pov staff has mixed feelings about this,” Carlino said.

He asked Armstrong if Rogers staff had the “authority to use force on our neighbors” and whether they have body cameras.

“Who is overseeing this, like, why do we go through the process to get body cameras on all our police officers yet we just hire a private, for-profit company to then have guns and survey our neighborhoods?” Carlino asked. “Our police force has a lot of oversight. These people, I’m curious if they have oversight from the city.”

Armstrong replied that the security staff do have the authority to use force and are armed. However, they are not allowed to carry guns into shelters. She also noted that any situation that would require the use of force is probably outside the scope of what they should be handling and they should call law enforcement before it escalates to that level. But in certain instances safety could be an issue. Armstrong also said that the company’s day-to-day operations are overseen by their own staff.

Before the body camera issue could be answered, Rogers president of operations David Pritchard had problems with his microphone and got cut off.

Council member Mike Nugent noted there have been people implying that the city should be spending that $670,000 on something else, such as an effort to house more people. He asked Armstrong what the city’s efforts around Operation Shelter would look like without a security presence.

Armstrong replied that Operation Shelter was put into place because there were serious challenges with urban camping in neighborhoods around the Poverello Center last year. She noted that people without houses were often put in unsafe and unsanitary situations.

“Without Rogers, that’s what these projects look like,” she said. “Folks in the area not getting their needs met. Anecdotally, Rogers staff is doing amazing things for the folks they’re interacting with. They’re helping people into their own homes and getting extra blankets and bringing folks to another staff person. They’re really trying to integrate and do security in a unique way and know a lot of people individually.”

Council president Gwen Jones noted that there has been a lot of discussion in the past about the security contract and a lot of work happened last year.

“Security versus law enforcement is actually a form of constructive intervention with the clients rather than trauma from a law enforcement interaction,” Jones said. “It’s a much better tool.”

City communications manager Ginny Merriam said the city's citizen services manager has received zero complaints about Rogers International.

"She has also had zero complaints from neighbors about safety and unsavory behaviors around Johnson Street, which is very different from last year," Merriam said. "It is important to note that the city engaged Rogers after years of complaints from neighbors of the Poverello and the Emergency Winter Shelter last winter at Johnson Street. Most of the public safety issues do not require police officers. The presence of security officers seems to have a preventative effect."

Armstrong's office has not received any complaints about Rogers either.

Merriam said that Lydia Arnold, a spokesperson for Missoula Police, said she checked with shift supervisors and administration and has found no complaints filed about Rogers International either.

In a statement to the Missoulian, Poverello Center executive director Jill Bonny said the organization's initial concerns and goals were to maintain solid collaboration with the city and Rogers International.

"We’ve had excellent communications with them throughout this year and we look forward to evaluating security with the City and Rogers," Bonny said. "To meet our mission, the Poverello Center strives to reduce barriers for people accessing shelter and to meet people where they are through a harm reduction framework. Along with communication, this will be the lens we use when we evaluate our winter shelter efforts and security."

