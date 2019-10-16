Ballots for the Missoula City Council municipal election are set to be mailed Wednesday and should arrive in voters' mailboxes by Friday. Additionally, residents of the DeSmet School District will be able to vote on a $6 million school bond.
Ballots will be sent to all of the nearly 45,000 eligible registered voters, as it is an all-mail election, unlike the city primary last month.
Dayna Causby, Missoula County elections administrator, said voters can mail in the ballot they receive or drop it off at the Fairgrounds Elections Center before Nov. 5. There will also be local ballot drop-off centers in each city ward, the Fairgrounds and at DeSmet School on Election Day.
The City Council race, though nominally non-partisan, has come down to matchups between the candidates endorsed by the local Demorcatic and Republican committees in each ward.
Each of the six wards have a two-way race, but only the races in wards 1, 2 and 3 have incumbents running for re-election. Past election results, in addition to the primary results, show competitive races in some of the wards. In Ward 3, however, incumbent Gwen Jones swept with more than 70% of the vote in the three-way primary.
The DeSmet School bond will be put up to the roughly 500 voters in the school district. The $6 million bond, if passed, would fund new construction and furnishing of an addition to the building. Included in the addition would be classrooms, a gymnasium, a cafeteria and kitchen.
A separate question will ask voters to decide whether to allow the school district to sell three real estate properties it owns generally north of the school and put the earnings toward paying back the bond or otherwise offset the project costs. The three properties make up about 10 acres of land.
Missoula County recently signed off on purchasing a building at 140 N. Russell to host the Elections Office, but Causby said her department will not start moving over there until after the election.
"The fairgrounds is under construction, and the building we use is getting removed from the footprint of the fairground," Causby said. "We're still in the process of evaluating the new space and making plans to ensure we provide the best service possible for voters."
You have free articles remaining.
All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. Voters mailing in their ballot should give ample time for the ballot to make its way to the Election Center by the deadline. The local drop-off points on Election Day will be at:
• The Elections Center, Missoula County Fairgrounds, 1101 South Ave.
• Rattlesnake Elementary, 1220 Pineview Dr.
• Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave.
• Lewis and Clark Elementary, 2901 Park St.
• Jeannette Rankin School, 5150 Bigfork Road
• Franklin Elementary, 1910 S. 11th St. W.
• Hellgate Elementary, 2385 Flynn Lane
• DeSmet School, 6355 Padre Lane