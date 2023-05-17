After a heated disruption of city proceedings, the Missoula City Council on Monday issued a hodgepodge of approvals.

Early in the Monday meeting, two public commenters stormed out of City Council Chambers after Mayor Jordan Hess instructed one of the men to refrain from making personal attacks in accordance with city rules.

Travis Mateer, who bills himself as an independent journalist, incited Hess to speak out by maligning the executive director of the Poverello Center. Mateer previously worked at the homeless shelter.

“… As long as you (the director) keep your mouth shut about people that were murdered inside your facility and some of the sexual assaults that are happening and some of the other violence, you might be able to ascend…,” Mateer said loudly during a public comment opening Monday.

He claimed his attacks were directed at an organization, not an individual, despite directly citing the executive director position.

Following Hess’ reminder of the rules, Mateer left chambers along with frequent public commenter and former city council candidate Kevin Hunt. Hunt called the situation “outrageous” as he exited.

“Everyone should feel comfortable in this chamber,” Councilor Gwen Jones, who represents Ward 3, said in the wake of the outbursts. “Shouting does not do that.”

A short recess led to council approving funding recommendations from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Funding of $40,000 will go to capacity building for the North Missoula Community Development Corporation, and $330,000 will also go to NMCDC for a property acquisition in the River Road neighborhood.

Nonprofit Homeword will receive $20,000 for educational programs, and another $891,427 — $348,427 from the AHTF, $543,000 from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program — for Creekside Apartment rehabilitation. Homeword is also getting $230,300 in Community Development Block Grant funds to rehab three affordable Missoula properties.

The Human Resource Council is getting $100,000 in CDBG funds to rehab five owner-occupied homes of low- and moderate-income households.

An additional $100,000 is going to the Regional Access Mobility Program to purchase 10 wheelchair ramps and other access improvements for low-to-moderate-income seniors or people with disabilities.

The final allotment of $86,000 in HOME-American Rescue Plan Act funds is set aside for United Way of Missoula County’s Housing Solutions Fund.

Next, council voted 8-1 to rezone the southeastern corner of the intersection of North Inez Street and Idaho Street from a residential to a community business designation.

Doug Hawes Davis, one of the area residents who argued against the approval, described his efforts as an “impossible battle.”

“This is our home,” he said. “It’s our livelihood. It’s our retirement. It’s everything to us.”

Developer Dan Cederberg, meanwhile, urged council to green light the project, which he said would bring 15 or 16 new residential units priced at $400,000. He noted that price range falls into the category with the lowest inventory in Missoula.

“I think you’ll be sending the right message to the development community if you approve this,” said Cederberg. All of the present council members except Ward 5 Representative John Contos sided with Cederberg.

The last item of the day to receive council approval was a 12-month extension of an interim ordinance changing some conditional uses to permitted uses throughout the city.

Offices, schools, veterinary offices, group living and a series of other uses changed in all districts. In certain districts, meanwhile, a smattering of uses changed, such as animal shelters and boarding, casinos and emergency homeless shelters also changed. Those that remained conditional included bed and breakfasts, detention facilities and hospitals.

“…These measures really do help us review housing projects and other projects in a more expeditious way,” said Hess as council unanimously supported the extension.