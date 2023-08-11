A Missoula City Council member didn’t win any votes from the rest of the council earlier this week in her attempt to defund Missoula’s Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion program.

On Wednesday, Ward 1 representative Heidi West asked for the city’s budget to be amended so that the $147,180 allocated to the JEDI program would instead go to fund after-school recreation programming at Missoula Title I schools, which are federally recognized as having a certain amount of low-income students.

West told her fellow council members that the JEDI program was created in the aftermath of the summer of 2020.

"Several years into JEDI, it is still unclear what needs are being addressed, what this program is intended to do, or how success is defined,” she told the council in her request. "Program accomplishments to date, such as standardizing pay for city staff, should be addressed through existing human resources standards.”

West said that the JEDI program has instituted and is training staff, administration and elected officials in definitions, processes and policy change theory synthesized by a single vendor called B-Culture.

"These definitions are narrow, limited to a single context of a white dominant culture in exclusion of all other historical and cultural contexts, and are also in contrast to current definitions already adopted into city policy,” West said. "The training provided through the JEDI program simplifies all decisions into relational power dynamics and also applies the grief curve to JEDI-led systems change. This undermines the basic function of government and creates a framework in which all meaningful discussion and dissenting opinions can be silenced.

"Diversity that suppresses ideological diversity is not, and never will be, diversity," West continued. "The JEDI program does not uphold Missoula's expressly stated ideals of Justice, Equity, Diversity or Inclusion.”

The program is currently funded by one-time funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. West said the money should be re-allocated to fill a “current community need and service gap that exists in Missoula today.”

She said the after-school programming would support justice, equity, diversity and inclusion for marginalized members of the community.

"This year, the Western Montana Mental Health Center discontinued a long-standing after-school care program (Flagship) aimed at reducing substance abuse,” West said. "This increases the vulnerability of an already marginalized demographic of Missoula youth. All $147,180 should be utilized to both provide direct services to students at Missoula's Title I schools and to identifying and secure funding for long-term operation. The goal of this investment is to provide safe and nurturing spaces that allow Missoula's youth to realize their potential, thus combating the underlying issues that lead to perpetuating generational poverty, alcohol and substance abuse and homelessness.”

City council member Daniel Carlino said he liked the idea of funding the after-school program, but he wanted to know if West was open to finding other funding sources besides defunding the JEDI program.

West replied she didn’t believe there was any other way to fund an after-school program.

Angela Simonson, the city’s human resources director, said West was wrong to say that the city only contracts with one vendor. She said there have been several vendors that the city has consulted with.

"My ask of council to continue funding for the JEDI program goes beyond my personal and professional values that center on ensuring that all humans have a right to belong and that diversity in the workplace only makes us stronger,” Simonson said. “The continued support of the JEDI program is also essential for us to meet goals found in the city’s strategic plan.”

Alex Lawson, the city’s JEDI specialist since October of 2022, said the program is vital for the city. She said the city is fostering relationships with underserved members of the community, including newly resettled refugees, to teach about Missoula’s local governance structure, health care access and equity-centric engagement strategies.

City council member Mirtha Becerra was opposed to West's amendment.

"As probably the only person on this council who doesn't check the box of 'white' on the census form, I have no interest in defunding JEDI with all due respect to Ms. West," Becerra said. "I believe that yes, Lowell School is a success, the program we have is a success and one that's worthy of replicating everywhere if possible, but not by defunding this program."

Becerra said she wanted to apologize to Lawson for having to defend her job.

"I want every kid, no matter what color their skin, gender, religion, etc., to have access to all the benefits of their community," Becerra continued. "I want the kids and their families to feel like they belong. I think it's obvious that the system is broken. It has been for decades and centuries, and we will not fix it overnight."

Becerra said JEDI is "one tool and one step on a long journey to bring equity, to embrace diversity and strive for inclusion" in Missoula.

Amber Sherrill said she thinks the city’s JEDI program “feels ambiguous from time to time” but she supports the program.

West’s motion failed, 8-1.

A motion by Carlino to increase the city council's communication stipend by $30 per month for each city council member also failed. Carlino wanted $4,320 annually to come out of the mayor's salary to pay for the stipend.